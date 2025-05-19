Tottenham ‘offer’ £68m for FA Cup final star and, ‘barring any surprises’, could ‘sign the player’

Tottenham have reportedly made an offer for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze after his heroics at Wembley over the weekend.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are having a nightmare season in the Premier League with Spurs currently 17th in the table heading into the final two matches of the campaign.

Tottenham have lost 21 of their 36 games so far this season and it is only their run in the Europa League that has saved Postecoglou from being under even more pressure.

There are rumours that he could face the sack at the end of the season, regardless of their result on Wednesday in the Europa League final against Manchester United, but victory would give them a place in next season’s Champions League.

That would provide them with the funds to bring in top-quality players to boost their squad next season after a tough season for Tottenham supporters.

Crystal Palace attacker Eze is still one of the players they are interested in ahead of the summer after he scored a early goal in the FA Cup final on Saturday against Manchester City to give the Eagles their first major trophy in the club’s history.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed in March that Tottenham want to sign Eze but said that a summer deal could be difficult for two reasons.

Romano said: “He’s on Spurs list since 2023, he’s always been highly rated at the club. But the release clause is very expensive and the payment for the clause is not allowed in 3/4 years as usually happens, so that’s what makes the deal difficult – and there are more clubs also keen.”

When asked in April if Eze could be leaving Crystal Palace in the summer, Romano added: “Yes it’s a possibility. But nothing has been decided yet, in terms of clubs or negotiations. The situation will be one to assess in the summer.”

And now Spanish publication Fichajes insist that Tottenham have made an ‘offer’ of £68m for Eze ahead of the summer transfer window.

It is claimed that Crystal Palace have ‘made it clear they are willing to consider offers for their star player’ as long as clubs meet his £68m release clause.

Tottenham ‘have been closely monitoring the player for some time and are willing to put the money on the table’ with Spurs seeing him as a ‘perfect fit’ for their project.

Spurs reckon the England international ‘could be the ideal partner for the forwards’ in Postecoglou’s current squad and that his ‘versatility in moving across different areas of attack makes him a very attractive option’.

It is understood that ‘everything indicates’ that ‘barring any surprises’ Tottenham could soon ‘sign the player’ as part of their summer planning.

But former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson is unconvinced that Spurs can sign a player of Eze’s calibre, especially if they don’t qualify for the Champions League.

Robinson told Football Insider: “On the Eze question, there’s absolutely no chance.

“Absolutely no chance whatsoever of them even [being] in the conversation for a player like Eze without Champions League football, without a Champions League budget.

“If Tottenham don’t win that Europa League, they’re back to square one without a manager again, and [signing] Eze is not even in the conversation.”