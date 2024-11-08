Van Nistelrooy ‘certain’ Man Utd will ‘move in right direction’ after first European win in 380 days

Ruud van Nistelrooy is focused on getting positive results during his time as Man Utd interim manager and not on his long-term future at the club.

Van Nistelrooy is in temporary charge of the Red Devils following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag.

He was never considered for the job full-time, with the Man Utd hierarchy prioritising and landing Sporting’s Ruben Amorim.

Amorim will not officially join the club until after Sunday’s Premier League clash against Leicester, meaning Van Nistelrooy will manage four matches in total.

He oversaw the club’s first win in Europe in 380 days against Greek side PAOK on Thursday night.

Writing in the matchday programme for the Europa League clash, interim manager Van Nislerooy said: “There is a sense of excitement around the club as we prepare to welcome Ruben Amorim next week.

“Until then it will be my continued privilege to manage the team. In my two games so far I have felt a lot of love from the stands. I know how much energy this gives me and the players, so we need to keep this connection going.

“If we all keep pulling together and reaching for our highest levels in every game, we will move in the right direction – I am certain of that.”

And speaking post-match, the Dutchman said: “I think that Ruben focuses on [Sporting at] Braga and I focus on Leicester.”

After making it two wins from three as interim boss, Van Nistelrooy refused to be drawn into discussing his own future at Old Trafford.

“For me it was important to get results,” he added. “I can only be happy with the performance that the players put in.

“I enjoy it but Sunday is another one and I’m so focused on doing that so I’m not thinking of what is next.”

The former striker was high in praise of match-winner Amad Diallo, who scored both goals in the 2-0 win over PAOK.

“The second goal had everything in it that is Diallo,” Van Nistelrooy added. “He fought to win the ball off the defender, then pushed through to take the shot and had the quality to bend it around the goalkeeper.

“He is a great character and a hard worker. He shows that attitude in every training session. Every day in he comes to me and wants to do extra finishing, crossing, one v ones. He is asking how can I improve his shot, and his heading.

“He is constantly focused on learning and getting better. He is motivated to get the most from his career.”

Meanwhile, Amad says he wants to stay and fight for his future at Man Utd under new head coach Amorim.

“I’m happy to be here, happy to play for this club and yes, I want to stay here for a long time and make history here,” the Ivorian said.

“I always do my best, even when I am not starting,” Amad continued. “Everyone wants to play but I just try to stay focused. I was (United) player of the month in August but now I have moved on and am focused on the future.”

The former Rangers and Sunderland loanee added: “It’s been a long time since we won in Europe. Today we showed why we are one of the best teams. It was important to win today.

“It is important to score every time. This season I have been unlucky so I am happy to score two today. But the most important thing was to win.

“I like to celebrate with the fans and make people happy.

“Since he [Van Nistelrooy] has arrived at Manchester United he has been very important for everyone.”