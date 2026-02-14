Hamann names the team who will stop Arsenal winning the Quadruple this season

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has revealed the team that he thinks will stop Arsenal winning the Quadruple this season.

The Gunners went ahead on 61 minutes on Thursday night in a 1-1 draw against Brentford with Noni Madueke scoring a brilliant header to open the scoring at the Gtech Community Stadium.

However, just ten minutes later, Keane Lewis-Potter grabbed an equaliser for the Bees with his own header as Keith Andrews’ side look to chase a place in Europe next season.

After Manchester City beat Fulham 3-0 on Wednesday, Arsenal were under pressure in west London as they looked to maintain their six-point gap to Pep Guardiola’s second-placed side.

But that gap is now down to four points as Man City get closer to Mikel Arteta’s men, who are looking to win their first Premier League title since 2004.

There are now doubts among some pundits and former players that Arsenal will win the Premier League title as Man City close in.

Forget the Premier League, Hamann reckons it could be in the Champions League that Arsenal slip up with Bayern Munich potentially proving to be their hardest match.

Hamann told Thunderpick: “Usually in the past, Bayern have always got the better of Arsenal. So, I think that was one of the reasons why Arsenal was desperate to show them, you know, this year is our year.

“Bayern have dropped a few points in the last two weeks. Against Hoffenheim, there was an early sending off, and Hoffenheim hit the crossbar and had three clear-cut chances. They should have been ahead at half-time.

“So Bayern Munich are not firing as they did in the autumn. But if they do get back to their form, I would favour Bayern Munich over two games.

“But it would be a fantastic game because obviously the first game was breathtaking.”

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has already spoken about Arsenal’s Quadruple hopes, he said earlier this month: “No, I don’t think so but I think they are special, they’re a very strong side, they’re very efficient.

“I think they could win the Carabao Cup, absolutely they could and then the other two are going to be tough.

“All the other teams are going to be focusing on the FA Cup even more now because the league is almost over. It’s going to salvage their season so they’ll be putting strong teams out.

“Then there’s the Champions League, that could be anybody’s, that’s really open this year.”

