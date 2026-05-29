Michael Owen thinks Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta should recall Viktor Gyokeres into his starting XI for the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

The Sweden international delivered two good performances as centre-forward to help Arsenal overcome Atletico Madrid over two legs in a hard-fought semi-final win.

Gyokeres has missed out on a place in the starting XI over the last couple of matches with Arteta preferring to play Kai Havertz against Burnley and Gabriel Jesus versus Crystal Palace, with both of the strikers scoring in each game.

But Owen insists Gyokeres has to be recalled for the Champions League final against PSG with the Swede in “outstanding form” for Arsenal.

Owen told The Metro: “I think Gyokeres has to start in the Champions League final, 100 per cent yes.

“He has been in outstanding form, scoring goals, contributing to goals and leading the line really well in recent weeks, and he is now a real threat up front for Arsenal

READ: Arsenal are no plucky underdog and no Champions League final is ever a ‘free hit’

“In the Champions League semi-finals, he played well, and I think he can cause PSG problems as defensively they aren’t as strong.”

Owen doesn’t think Arsenal need to make wholesale changes in the summer but a new striker to help out Gyokeres could be a priority.

The former Manchester United and Liverpool striker added: “Arsenal have a very good squad, which has taken them to the title and on the brink of Champions League success, so they can keep their powder dry and if a special player becomes available they can go and get them.

“But they already have a top goalkeeper, outstanding defence, and the midfield is solid.

“Maybe the only area would be if a striker became available who can complement what they have already, but I would say Arsenal are in a very good position and have the upper hand now as Premier League champions.”

Harry Kane makes Arsenal vs PSG prediction

Tottenham legend Harry Kane, whose Bayern Munich side lost to PSG in ths semi-finals, is expecting an “even” game when Arsenal meet the French side in the Champions League final on Saturday.

READ: PSG v Arsenal: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Kane told Sky Sports: “It’s two different styles playing against each other but I think it will be a really even test. Both teams have good qualities and can be dangerous.

“PSG are obviously reigning champions so of course they’re a difficult team to beat but I think Arsenal have shown this year that they can be one of the best teams in Europe, for sure.

“It will be an interesting final, we’ll have to see what happens.”

Kane added: “I think it’s really even.

“Two totally different teams in the way they play but two very strong teams. It will be an interesting final, for sure.

“I think PSG being the reigning champions obviously hold the right to maybe be slight favourites. But overall I think it will be two top teams going at it, it’ll be an even match.”

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