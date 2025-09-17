According to reports, an ‘agreement’ between Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Nicolas Jackson offers the striker a non-clause route to a permanent transfer.

Jackson had a mixed spell at Chelsea following his £32m move to Stamford Bridge from Villarreal ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The 24-year-old impressed in spells as he clearly has immense potential, but his temperament was often questioned as he was replaced in this summer’s transfer window.

Jackson slipped in the pecking order following the summer arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, so Chelsea opened the door to his exit.

Several Premier League clubs were interested, though Jackson eventually fell on his feet by joining Bayern Munich on loan.

Chelsea pulled the plug on the deal after Delap suffered an injury, though talks restarted once Marc Guiu returned from his loan spell at Sunderland and Jackson completed his move to Bayern Munich before the transfer deadline.

Jackson joined Bayern on loan with an obligation to buy, but honorary president Uli Hoeneß later explained why this clause can “never” be activated.

He said: “If anyone’s upset about this loan fee: It’s not €16.5million because the player and his agent paid €3million.

“That means the player costs €13.5million. And that’s not a problem at all, because if I buy a player for €80million, it also costs €16million in depreciation per year, so it’s €13million.

“The big money only has to be paid if he starts 40 games. He never does that.”

However, there is still a route for Jackson to join Bayern permanently, with SportBILD reporting that there is an ‘agreement’ between all parties

According to the newspaper’s information, there is an agreement between all parties, that’s Chelsea, Bayern and the player’s entourage, that they will ‘discuss a permanent contract next spring in the event of a successful season’, while this ‘will only happen if an obligation to buy in the loan deal doesn’t automatically kick in’.

The purchase fee for Jackson was set at around £70m, though this ‘agreement’ gives Bayern Munich the opportunity to discuss a cut-price transfer next year.

Jackson has explained why he was “100 per cent convinced” by Bayern Munich.

“When Bayern calls and says they want you, you don’t think twice!” Jackson.

“You’re just excited and ready to join. Then, after the initial discussions with Max Eberl and especially with coach Kompany, I was 100 per cent convinced that this was the right step for me.

“From the very first call, I felt a special connection with the coach. He showed me that he really wanted me in his project and explained in detail how he wanted to integrate me into his attacking system – especially with all the fantastic players already here.”