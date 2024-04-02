Tottenham target ‘definitely’ leaving Chelsea this summer along with ‘two big-name teammates’

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher will “definitely” leave Stamford Bridge in the summer amid Tottenham links, according to reports.

There are widespread reports that the Blues need to raise at least £100m before the end of June to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Conor Gallagher is “definitely” leaving Chelsea

Chelsea have spent around £1billion since a Todd Boehly-led consortium purchased the Premier League club at the end of May 2022.

However, supporters are yet to see the benefits on the pitch with the Blues finishing 12th last season, while Mauricio Pochettino’s men are currently one place higher this term in 11th place.

And Gallagher, who has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham, is one player Chelsea can make pure profit on as they look to raise as much money as possible with Tottenham reportedly interested in the midfielder.

Football Insider‘s transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke claims that Gallagher will be at the front of a trio of high-profile exits with Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah also departing.

O’Rourke said: “It’ll be the homegrown assets to go first, they’re the obvious ones who will bring in pure profit.

“You’ve got Conor Gallagher, who hasn’t signed a new contract. There’s no doubt there will be lots of interest in him, and I’m sure he’ll have his pick of clubs.

“He’s no closer to agreeing a new deal, even though he says he wants to stay. Trevoh Chalobah has come back into the fold but he’s wanted elsewhere and I expect Chelsea to be open to offers.

“Armando Broja will probably also be moved on. His loan move to Fulham hasn’t worked out, but I expect him to go. They are three I definitely expect to move on.”

Mauricio Pochettino: My job is to coach the team

When asked in March if managers should have more power at clubs amid growing speculation over Gallagher’s future, Chelsea boss Pochettino said: “I am the coach that needs to be in my place.”

It was pointed out to Pochettino that the Premier League’s top four clubs Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa give more control to their managers. On whether that model is better, Pochettino replied: “No comment.”

When asked why he was being so tight-lipped on the issue, Pochettino continued: “Because there is nothing to win for me. What am I going to say? I am the head coach. My job is to coach the team and to pick the decisions for tomorrow, for the starting XI and squad, and try to improve the players and try to win games. That is my job.”