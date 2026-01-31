According to reports, Chelsea and Liverpool target Jeremy Jacquet has decided that he ‘only wants’ a move to Stamford Bridge in this transfer window.

Chelsea are weak in the goalkeeper, centre-back and striker departments and are looking to strengthen in one of these areas in the final days of this transfer window.

In recent weeks, it has become clear that the Blues are prioritising Rennes centre-back Jacquet in this transfer window, but it has not been a simple negotiation.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also contenders for Jacquet, while Rennes have reportedly insisted on a potential record sale.

It remains to be seen whether Rennes will hold firm in the final couple of days of this transfer window, with another reporter claiming on Friday that Chelsea are ahead of Bayern Munich and could end up signing Jacquet for around £43m.

A further update from Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol on Friday evening claimed Jacquet has decided that he ‘only wants’ Chelsea.

Solhekol explained: ‘Jeremy Jacquet has made clear to Rennes that he only wants to join Chelsea.

‘Talks between the clubs are ongoing but both Chelsea and Rennes play tomorrow. Once those matches are out of the way, the clubs will have two days to get a deal done.

‘Jacquet could join Chelsea in the summer if the clubs cannot agree terms before 7pm on Monday. Personal terms have been fully agreed with the 20-year-old, who is also a target for Bayern Munich.’

And football finance expert Stefan Borson thinks Chelsea will end up signing Jacquet before this transfer window closes.

“I think people recognise this guy is very talented, but he’s very inexperienced. He’s played something like 30 games for Rennes. It’s a big fee,” Borson told Football Insider.

“I think on balance, they’ll probably buy him. What’s tended to happen with these sorts of situations with Chelsea is that they’ve done the deal, maybe on deadline day or close to that.

“We’re close to that now anyway, of course, so over the weekend, it wouldn’t surprise me if they did the deal.”

He added: “In fairness, that is a great result away at Napoli and they’re into the next phase, so they’ve got that visibility as to games and also cash flow.

“That’s all good for them. My guess is that they’ll do the Jacquet deal, but obviously it’s hard to know. The fee is what, €50-60m (£43-52m). He’s meant to be very talented, but he’s not played many games.

“Rennes are good sellers. The French game increasingly is a high-quality provider of players for the Premier League. We’ve seen City have done pretty well from France so far. They have bought Khusanov, Doku and Cherki.

“Of course, Liam Rosenior is going to know the league well. I’m sure they’ve watched him at all levels. I think that deal will happen, but it’s not long to make it happen now.”