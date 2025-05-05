Dean Huijsen is expected to decide his next destination by the end of May, with three Premier League clubs emerging as frontrunners in what is now a seven-club race for the highly rated centre-back.

Transfer Guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed on his YouTube channel that this month is “really important for the future of Dean Huijsen”, with “sources telling me that there is a strong possibility to see Huijsen deciding his next club this month.”

While there has been interest from across Europe, Romano reveals that “three clubs remain involved in this race in a strong way,” and all three are from the Premier League: Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

“There was interest from Newcastle, there was interest from Tottenham,” he says, before clarifying that the most serious contenders are now narrowed to three.

“Chelsea [are] in an excellent relationship with the player side. Arsenal consider Dean Huijsen a top, top defender and are also in contact with the player’s side. And then Liverpool.”

He adds, “This is not a normal order. This is just random because all three clubs are absolutely in the race.”

Huijsen, who has a release clause worth £50m, is considered one of Europe’s most exciting young defenders. That clause is expected to make for a straightforward deal.

“It’s quite easy to sign the player in terms of negotiation [with the] club because you just have to go there… The value of the player is already fixed.

“They’re going to present their project to the player, and then the player will decide.

Romano also stated that German giants Bayern Munich have “been calling for a long time,” but other financial priorities at the Allianz Arena have left them hesitant.

“For Bayern, it’s important to generate money in order to invest in a new centre-back.

“English clubs can already jump into the race, sign the player as soon as possible… That’s why Bayern at the moment are not so optimistic.”

Real Madrid’s interest lingers in the background, and the Spanish giants hold unique appeal for Huijsen, a Spanish international despite representing Italy at youth level.

“My information is that Dean Huijsen would be really open and tempted by a Real Madrid move. He’s Spanish. He can feel the magic of Real Madrid for sure.

“At the moment, those close to Dean Huijsen have not received any message from Real Madrid on the intention of the club to pay the clause and sign the player.”

For now, the focus remains firmly on the Premier League, where three clubs have stolen a march and two others – Newcastle and Tottenham – risk being left behind.

“This intention to be aggressive, to be fast, was very clear from Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool,” he says. “Let’s see what happens with these three clubs involved.”