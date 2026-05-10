Liverpool have been tipped to appoint a ‘surprise’ replacement for current head coach Arne Slot for three reasons.

Slot has gradually lost fan support this season over his uninspiring style of play and poor results, and home supporters turned on him during Saturday’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

With Liverpool still set to secure Champions League qualification, the Dutchman could still keep his job beyond this season, but there is a clamour for them to appoint club legend Xabi Alonso.

A report on Saturday evening claimed the Reds have been ‘informed’ that Alonso would prefer to join them over Chelsea, while ex-player Jermaine Pennant has told FSG that it is “enough now” with Slot.

Now, pundit Tony Cascarino has named departing Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola as a potential ‘surprise’ replacement for Slot due to the discontent at Anfield and two other reasons.

“The booings are happening more regularly at Liverpool now. I want Arne Slot to get to the end of the season and then Liverpool to make a call,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

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“I’m concerned because it’s not good.”

“I’m sure [Iraola] knows where he’s going…”

Regarding Iraola, Cascarino has explained why he thinks the Bournemouth boss must have been “offered something better”.

“He’s probably been offered something that’s better. It’s like when you’re a player. If you play brilliantly for a club at Bournemouth, like Semenyo or others, you get the vultures hanging over you and take you away to the bigger clubs,” Cascarino added.

“I’m sure he knows where he’s going.

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“We’ve got Marco Silva in that position. We don’t quite know what the outcome is going to be. Obviously, Oliver Glasner as well at Crystal Palace. Don’t tell me these guys don’t know where they’re going.

“Jurgen Klopp, that announcement, when it came out he was leaving Liverpool. That was made in the November.

“It was kept on hold for four months before it came out. Seemingly no one knew. There obviously were a handful of people. But it’s no different.

“These guys, I would imagine, would know exactly where their next destination is.”

Cascarino also believes that Iraola’s great work at Bournemouth and his relationship with Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes could lead him to Anfield.

“He brought him to Bournemouth and now he’s at Liverpool,” Cascarino continued.

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“He did that negotiation. He was there. You have connections in football and people you deal with.

“He’d have dealt with the agent. He’d have worked with him. Now, I’m putting two and two and making five, but it’s not that unlikely that a club like Liverpool could look at him. He’s done an incredible job at Bournemouth.

“I look at Bournemouth and the way they play and the amount of talent that has just improved under him.

“Now, this is a guy that couldn’t buy a win when he first got the job. And since then, his teams have literally been on Champions League form and they’re not too far off the Champions League spots now.”