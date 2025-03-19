Liverpool star set to ‘block’ Diaz transfer as Euro giants are ‘offered’ star after Saudi revelation

Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz have been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah could be about to ‘inadvertently block’ Luis Diaz’s move to Barcelona in the summer, according to reports.

The Reds have had a brilliant season in the Premier League as Arne Slot’s first season looks set to end in success with Liverpool currently 12 points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

Liverpool had a nightmare few days at the end of last week with Slot’s side knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain, while they also lost the League Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Despite those defeats, Liverpool are set to have a successful season by winning the Premier League unless there is a spectacular collapse from Slot’s men.

But they have other issues with Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk all facing uncertain futures with the trio out of contract at the end of the season.

Salah has dropped a number of hints suggesting that his time at Liverpool could be coming to an end with the Egyptian insisting there is no progress over a potential new contract.

The Liverpool forward said in February: “I want fans to remember that I gave it all to the fans, I gave it all to the city. I was here, I wasn’t lazy, I just enjoyed my football and gave it all.

“I think that’s what the city is about – they give you love and you have a connection with them because you give your all. I just want them to remember that I was here for eight years and I gave it all.”

When asked if there had been any progress over a new deal, Salah added: “In a very polite way [no].”

And now French publication Foot Mercato claims that Spanish side Barcelona ‘wants to snatch’ Salah in the summer after being ‘offered’ the Egyptian.

Barcelona are ‘closely monitoring’ both Salah and Liverpool team-mate Diaz and the Catalan giants have to ‘make a strategic choice to strengthen its attack for the 2025-2026 season’.

It is claimed that Diaz ‘could be sacrificed to generate funds for new recruits’ in the summer by Liverpool as Barcelona’s sporting director Deco ‘sees him as an ideal candidate to strengthen the squad’.

Foot Mercato adds:

‘However, the main obstacle to this operation remains the transfer price. Liverpool does not intend to sell their player cheaply and is demanding a substantial sum, which could complicate negotiations for Barça, whose finances remain fragile.’

While Barcelona’s interest in Salah is ‘gaining momentum’ after the Liverpool forward ‘has already expressed his intention to leave the Premier League’.

The website continues:

‘This situation leaves FC Barcelona with a dilemma: invest a significant sum for a younger and promising player like Díaz, or bet on the experience and free transfer of a Salah who is still competitive at the highest level.’ ‘If the club were to pursue this option [Salah], it could permanently jeopardize the arrival of Luis Díaz. Indeed, with limited finances, it is unlikely Barça will be able to sign both players in a single transfer window. Salah could thus inadvertently block Díaz’s path, forcing the latter to explore other avenues, whether in England or elsewhere in Europe.’

Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly interested in a move for Salah and Foot Mercato insists that potential interest in the Liverpool duo could ‘tip the scales’ of any potential deal.

But Saudi Pro League general manager Mohammed Basrawi insists that although Salah is “very well-liked” but that there are no current negotiations for the Liverpool star.

Basrawi told Marca: “He’s one of the best in the world, and very well-liked in the Arab community. I wish he’d come here; we’ve opened the doors for him, but, I insist, we don’t negotiate that, and we don’t know anything about it now. Don’t get hung up on just the big names. Our job is more to raise the bar for everyone else.”