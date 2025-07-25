Manchester City have made a ‘fresh approach’ for Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento and are willing to pay over £50million for the defender, according to reports.

Livramento was one of the standout full-backs in the Premier League last season, impressing on the right before covering injured left-back Lewis Hall from March through the end of last season.

He helped Newcastle win the Carabao Cup – their first major trophy since 1955 – by beating Liverpool 2-1 in the final and then started five times as England won the Under-21 European Championship earlier this summer.

The 22-year-old earned his first senior England cap under Lee Carsley, who briefly served as interim manager of the national team.

His form for the Magpies last season has made Livramento a serious transfer target for Man City.

Pep Guardiola’s side were extremely active earlier in the window ahead of the Club World Cup, but have only added Norwegian wonderkid Sverre Nypan since confirming the arrival of Tijjani Reijnders on June 11.

They have spent around £126million so far this summer and right-back is a position they are yet to address.

Matheus Nunes played much of last season as a makeshift right-back and is clearly not the long-term solution for Guardiola, even if he gradually improved in that position.

Kyle Walker has left the club for Burnley and Rico Lewis has failed to convince over the last year, igniting the Cityzens’ interest in Newcastle defender Livramento.

It was reported at the start of July that the Magpies were prepared to accept a bid from City for the ex-Southampton youngster, but it was a quiet few weeks before a report on Tuesday claimed that Newcastle want to ‘fight off interest’ by offering the player a lucrative new contract.

A fresh report from The Boot Room claims Newcastle are prepared to make Livramento one of their top earners – a strategy they previously used to retain wantaway Liverpool target Alexander Isak.

This plan comes as City have ‘made a fresh approach’ to sign Livramento, the report claims.

Indeed, the 2022/23 Treble winners ‘would be willing to pay in excess of £50million for Livramento’ having put the right-back ‘top of their list of targets’.

Unfortunately for City, their Premier League rivals ‘remain intent on not allowing’ the England international to leave this summer and ‘have approached his camp with a view to extending his stay and increasing his wages to make him one of the club’s higher earners’.

City also have two potential alternatives lined up at Juventus should a move for Livramento fail to materialise.

The report adds:

City remain interested in Juventus pair Andrea Cambiaso and Nicolo Savona should they fail to prise Livramento away from Newcastle. Ironically, Newcastle also have an interest in Savona, who can play right-back or in central defence. TBR Football can confirm that City were also offered Denzel Dumfries earlier in the summer but opted not to make a move – despite talks. Dumfries had a near £20million release clause that expired in mid-July. In addition, we understand City have allowed Manuel Akanji to discuss a possible move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

