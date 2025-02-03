Man Utd ‘back-up option’ for Tel revealed and £80m star could still be ‘part of a deal’

Man Utd will turn to Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku once again if they can’t get a deal for Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel over the line, according to reports.

The Red Devils are desperate to sign a new attacker on transfer deadline day as they look to give Ruben Amorim players who will thrive in his formation, playing style and philosophy.

Man Utd have already added Patrick Dorgu for their left wing-back role but the Red Devils need to add goals to their side with only four Premier League sides scoring fewer goals than Amorim’s side this season.

The issue was highlighted by Amorim when he left out Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee out of his starting XI in favour of playing Kobbie Mainoo as a false nine in a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Hojlund and Zirkzee have scored just five Premier League goals between them this season after costing Man Utd a combined £108.5m in transfer fees.

There is still potential for the Man Utd duo to come good in the future but Amorim and the Red Devils recruitment team have made a new forward a priority.

Bayern Munich forward Tel is still top of their list despite talks reportedly collapsing on Sunday night with the possibility still there that a deal could be revived.

And now ESPN claim that Man Utd ‘attempting to bolster their attacking options by adding either Mathys Tel or Christopher Nkunku to Ruben Amorim’s squad on deadline day’.

It is claimed that ‘talks with Bayern Munich over a loan deal for the France under-21 forward have stalled, but Tel is still keen on a move to United and efforts are still being made to negotiate a deal’.

The report adds:

‘However, if a deal for Tel cannot be struck, France international Nkunku will be United’s back-up option and could be part of a deal that takes winger Alejandro Garnacho to Stamford Bridge. ‘Nkunku, 27, has struggled to make an impact at Chelsea since completing a £52 million ($65.8m) move from RB Leipzig in 2023 and is available for a loan or permanent transfer.’

And former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown thinks Nkunku would “do a good job” with the Red Devils and he’s heard that the former Paris Saint-Germain forward is “highly thought of” at Old Trafford.

Brown told Football Insider: “I watched him play against Man City for Leipzig a couple of years ago. He scored a hattrick and his team lost 6-3, but he was very, very eye-catching that day.

“He played not as a centre-forward or a wide man, but almost as a third forward inside on the right, similar to the type of role Amorim uses.

“It’s not quite happened for him at Chelsea, but that could be said for a few of their players.

“But he’s highly thought of at United and he’s one of the names they’ve been looking at. It looks as if Rashford is going to leave after Amorim’s recent comments, so that’s going to free up some space which they’ll want to fill.

“So Nkunku, I think he’d do a good job at United if they can get a deal done. Whether that happens on loan or a permanent deal remains to be seen because both have been discussed.”