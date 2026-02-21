Michael Carrick told to ‘start’ one Man Utd star over Benjamin Sesko against Everton

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey insists that Man Utd boss Michael Carrick should start Matheus Cunha over Benjamin Sesko against Everton.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on five new players in the summer transfer window with Bryan Mbeumo, Sesko, Cunha, Diego Leon and Senne Lammens all joining the Premier League club.

However, the early parts of the season didn’t go to plan with Man Utd continuing their inconsistent form from the previous season under Ruben Amorim.

Amorim was sacked last month as Man Utd appointed Carrick as interim head coach until the end of the season, as they bide their time over a decision on a permanent manager.

Carrick has led the Red Devils to four wins and a draw in his first five matches in charge and there have already been some calls to keep him on past the summer.

Sesko, who signed from RB Leipzig in the summer, had a poor start to his time at Old Trafford but has scored five goals in his last six appearances.

READ: Elliot Anderson running matches and miles to give Man Utd more reasons to spend big

Despite that goalscoring form, Heskey reckons Carrick should get Cunha into the starting XI by dropping Sesko in Man Utd’s next match against Everton.

Heskey told aGamble: “The centre-forward position is a difficult one for Manchester United at the moment.

“I rate Benjamin Sesko and would like to see him start because he’s a more traditional striker, but then the difficulty is how best to fit in Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo into the first team as well.

“If I were Michael Carrick, I’d start Cunha up front over the other options. I feel he gives the attack a bit more mobility and he’s started so strongly at the club.

“He’d be my pick out of the selection of forwards United have at their disposal.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* ‘It wouldn’t surprise me’ – Man Utd urged to sign ‘versatile’ £37m Chelsea flop

* Man City star complicates Rashford transfer progress as Barcelona candidate deals Man Utd blow

* Man Utd ready to spend £52m on Bundesliga star as summer transfer budget is revealed

Speaking to OLBG, Heskey added: “Can Sesko succeed at Manchester United? I think he’s found it difficult as well, to be honest with you, but I quite like him.

“He’s scored a couple of goals lately and I quite like him but this is the thing I think all of the players have.

“Technically he’s very good but when you’re playing in that environment, the pressure of Manchester United is not easy. There’s a certain expectation.

“I remember moving from Leicester to Liverpool and it was totally different. There’s a must win mentality. You’re not thinking if we win. No. There’s a must.

“There’s a must win for trophies too. There’s a must win going into every game.”