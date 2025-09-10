Man Utd ‘crazy attempt’ to sign Liverpool target ‘in last two days of window’ failed for one reason

Ruben Amorim looks like a man on the brink.

According to reports, Manchester United failed with a ‘crazy attempt’ to sign a Liverpool target ‘in the last two days’ of the summer transfer window.

Man Utd were very active in this summer’s transfer window. They were largely focused on overhauling their attack as they signed Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, while they also signed Senne Lammens to be their new No.1 goalkeeper.

The Red Devils also looked to offload deadwood as Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho moved elsewhere.

Lammens was their last summer signing, but they were also linked with other potential signings as it was reported that their next priority was to sign a centre-midfielder.

Despite this, a new report from Foot Mercato claims Man Utd made a ‘crazy attempt’ to sign winger Malick Fofana from Lyon at the eleventh hour.

20-year-old Fofana has been heavily linked with several Premier League clubs in recent months, with it reported that he has been on Liverpool’s radar as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Fofana grabbed five goals and four assists in 29 Ligue Un appearances for Lyon last season, with the report claiming Man Utd tried to ‘snatch’ him ahead of Liverpool and others.

The report claims Man Utd moved for Fofana ‘in the last two days of the window’ in a reaction to Garnacho’s exit and Cunha’s injury.

Fofana was reportedly ‘tempted’ to join Man Utd, though a deal did not go through for one reason.

The report explains:

‘Under the impetus of Jorge Mendes who played the intermediary between Manchester United and the player’s father, the Red Devils tried their luck. ‘While the Belgian international was tempted by the idea of ​​joining MU, the English club was just waiting for a signal from the player’s father to start hostilities. A signal that never came and which sealed Fofana’s future between Rhône and Saône.’

Interestingly, Kevin De Bruyne has likened Fofana to one of his former Man City teammates.

“If you look at how modern football is played, there are more man-to-man situations,” De Bruyne said.

“If you have players who can dribble past opponents or create space for others, then that’s only a good thing.

“It’s all the better for us that another youngster like Malick is joining us. A Jeremy Doku type? Yes, they’re both wingers, quite small, quick.

“Of course, Jeremy has been with us for five or six years. He also plays for Manchester City, which — with all due respect — is a level above Lyon. Malick is younger and is still picking things up.”