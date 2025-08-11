Manchester United have reportedly held ‘direct meetings’ for the signing of a Champions League-winning star who’s been told to find a new club.

United have done a good job improving their forward line this summer. Last term, no Red Devil surpassed 10 Premier League goals, and only Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo got to eight.

As a result, three new attackers have been signed: Matheus Cunha, Bryam Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. They scored 17, 20 and 21 goals respectively last term, and should be a huge help to United’s attack.

But other areas of the pitch are in need of a touch-up following a 15th-placed Premier League finish. Andre Onana made three errors leading to goals in the league last season, and United have been on the hunt for a new goalkeeper.

Amid the revelation that Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been told to find a new club – despite keeping six clean sheets in his club’s triumphant Champions League campaign last season, including one in the final – United have been looking at him.

Now, Centre Devils reports the club have ‘held direct meetings’ for Donnarumma. Ruben Amorim is said to be a ‘big fan’ of the Italian goalkeeper, and is therefore considering him as United’s next No.1.

That builds on reports which detailed why Donnarumma looks likely to be leaving PSG. It is suggested that the French club expect offers from United, Chelsea or Inter Milan, who have all collected information from the goalkeeper’s agent, Enzo Raiola.

It was also said that with one year left on his deal in Paris, Donnarumma wanted to extend his deal, but could not come to an agreement with his club.

Already one of the highest earners at the club, the Italian is said to have wanted a pay rise, and refused to accept the new salary structure of lower wages with big incentives on performances.

Whether United would be able to give the Champions League winner the type of contract he wants, and probably deserves after his performances last season, remains to be seen.

They have spent a lot of money on transfers this summer and thus far have not recouped any of it in sales. Wantaways Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia are all yet to be sold, so that could bring in some cash.

But whether that goes towards the signing of Donnarumma remains to be seen.

