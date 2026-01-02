Manchester United want to sign a ‘top central midfielder’ in 2026 and have reignited their interest in Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, according to reports.

Ruben Amorim is likely to target a midfield addition in the January transfer window, and Sky Sports claim the Red Devils are ‘exploring’ a move for Baleba.

Man Utd’s season in F365 Tables

Man Utd are ‘unlikely’ to land the Brighton midfielder this winter, but the report adds that the club’s 2026 ‘priority’ is to sign ‘at least one – maybe even two – top central midfielders’.

It is more likely that Amorim’s side strengthen their midfield in the summer, though there is a chance the club react ‘if unique market opportunities arise’.

Also on United’s shortlist is Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson – who leads the Premier League for ball recoveries this season (159) – along with Crystal Palace youngster Adam Wharton.

The Premier League giants are also monitoring younger talents such as Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi and Olympiacos’ Christos Mouzakitis.

Meanwhile, Amorim is keeping an eye on potential attacking reinforcements, with Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande on his radar after missing out on Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo to rivals Manchester City.

MORE ON MAN UTD ON F365

* Premier League player power rankings: Van Dijk climbs as Gabriel returns, Ekitike drops

* Big Weekend: Man City v Chelsea, Man United, Andoni Iraola, Rodrigao Bentinha, La Liga returns

* Every club’s worst January signing – including ‘the most expensive player ever in terms of cost per game’

Baleba, Anderson or Wharton for Man Utd

It is between Baleba, Anderson and Wharton for Man Utd, though it feels increasingly likely that the Brighton man will eventually end up at Old Trafford.

The Cameroon international is a player Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand wants to see Amorim sign.

He said last July: “Physically great, can drive with the ball, can take it in all areas, very good tactically, great energy, great legs, Premier League experience, centre midfield. Baleba.

“That’s who I go and get. That’s my man. That’s the one I go and get. I go and break the bank.”

Troy Deeney said in August that another strong season from Baleba could see Man Utd fall down the list of his preferred destinations.

“I think United have to get him [Baleba] this window or they don’t get him,” Deeney told talkSPORT.

“If he has another good season, I do think other teams – Real Madrid and the like – will come in and go, ‘Bosh, we’ll have him’.

“I think if Man U want him… if I’m [Ruben] Amorim, I’m kind of bullish on that: ‘Get this deal done, because then I can get you into Europe.’”

Baleba’s form this season has been fairly poor, with summer transfer speculation seemingly having a negative effect on his performances.

Brighton sit 14th in the Premier League table at the halfway stage of the campaign, and Fabian Hürzeler could really do with the 22-year-old stepping up during the remainder of 2025/26 – if United do not pay £100m for him in January, which feels extremely unlikely.

READ NEXT: Worst player at every Prem club in 2025/26: Gyokeres, Yoro, Baleba, Savinho, Elanga…