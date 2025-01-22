Man Utd eye shock bid for Man City star as ‘reason’ for Garnacho departure isgiven

Man Utd could make a shock bid for Man City winger Jack Grealish with Alejandro Garnacho set to leave Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a terrible first half of the season with Ruben Amorim unable to turn things around after replacing the sacked Erik ten Hag in November.

Amorim’s side had put a couple of good performances against Liverpool and Arsenal recently but two poor displays against Southampton – although they won 3-1 – and Brighton have squeezed the positive energy out of many Man Utd fans.

Yankuba Minteh put Brighton ahead against Man Utd at Old Trafford on Sunday before Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty to bring the Red Devils level before half-time.

But Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter scored two second-half goals to give Brighton a 3-1 win and see Man Utd remain 13th in the Premier League table.

Man Utd are hoping to provide Amorim with some reinforcements but it’s understood that they will have to sell before they buy anyone in the January transfer window.

One player who is attracting lots of interest is Garnacho with the Man Utd winger the subject of a bid from Napoli, while Tottenham and Chelsea are also reportedly keen on his services.

And if the Red Devils look to bring in a player to replace Garnacho, it could be Man City winger Grealish, with The Sun claiming that Man Utd could make a shock offer for the ex-Aston Villa star with Amorim’s side one of the clubs holding active interest in his services.

The Daily Mail insist that Garnacho is a great trainer and a good character around the training complex with Man Utd only thinking about selling him because of ‘his value’.

The report claims:

‘The answer lies in his value and the fact that, as determined as he has been to adapt to the demands of Amorim in the short time they have had working together, his new boss does not believe he has the defensive discipline to be converted into a wing-back – as has been done with Amad Diallo – and that he is not a natural No 10. As such, there is no place for him.

‘Against Southampton last week Garnacho started as one of the two No 10s and often found himself looking back to Amorim on the sidelines for reassurance. Even then, he ended up drifting wide to the left before Amorim barked at him to come back inside.

‘Under Amorim, Garnacho has played 14 times, starting just six. He has scored one goal and had one assist, with his influence on games is waning now that he cannot play to his strengths as an orthodox left winger.

‘He is a player fading into the background where once the Old Trafford pitch, and that left wing, was his centre stage.

‘His future may well be taken out of his hands and decided in boardrooms in Manchester, London or Naples, but before the trigger is pulled United would do well to heed the advice of Ten Hag.

‘The reason United are considering selling him is down to his value, and that there is currently no place for him in Amorim’s team.’