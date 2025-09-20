Man Utd: Ruben Amorim makes three key decisions for Chelsea game as Red Devils duo fortunate

Head coach Ruben Amorim has made three significant decisions for Manchester United’s game against Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Amorim is under immense pressure at Man Utd, who have only won one of their opening five games this season as they sit 14th in the Premier League and have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

Following United’s 3-0 defeat against Manchester City, Amorim is the second favourite to be the next Premier League manager, so he needs a positive result from Saturday’s match against Chelsea.

Unsurprisingly, Amorim has decided to make changes from the Man City loss, with Manuel Ugarte and Leny Yoro replaced by Casemiro and Harry Maguire in the starting XI.

These are significant calls as Amorim has gone for experience against Chelsea, with Yoro especially unlucky to miss out as he’s arguably been Man Utd’s best player this season.

Amorim has also kept Alter Bayindir in the starting XI as deadline day signing Senne Lammens remains on the bench as he waits on his Man Utd debut.

The under-fire head coach has publicly stated that he is looking to ease Lammens into the team, but continuing with Bayindir is a risk as he’s proven himself to be a liability this season and is not good enough to be a Premier League starter.

Luke Shaw is also fortunate to be saved from the axe after he produced a disastrous performance against Man City, with Yoro certainly far more deserving of a starting berth.

On the bench, Man Utd are at least stronger and have players capable of changing the game, with Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee candidates to come on and make an impact.

More to follow…