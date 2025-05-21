Manchester United have got “a real baller” on their hands in Joshua Zirkzee, who’s been tipped to become a “superstar” under Ruben Amorim by a former Red Devil despite being ‘up for sale’.

Zirkzee joined United from Bologna for £36.5m last summer and has managed just seven goals and three assists in a debut season which featured him being jeered off by his own fans during a defeat to Newcastle in December.

His performances before suffering injury in mid-April were more positive though, certainly better than those of fellow striker Rasmus Hojlund, and Lee Sharpe reckons with a consistent run in the side the “real baller” can become a “superstar” at Old Trafford.

“I like Zirkzee – he was unfortunate to get injured when he did, but he’s a real baller and I think he can be a superstar for Manchester United if he can get games under his belt,” Sharpe told Metro via Coin Poker.

“He needs a regular run. I don’t think he’s had a 10-game stint where he has actually played week in, week out.

“There were reports that he wasn’t quite fit when he signed, so it took him a bit of time to get up to speed. I think he was just finding his feet when he got injured but I think he’s going to prove a real key player next season.”

Zirkzee made a shock return to training this week but the Europa League final clash with Spurs may have come too early for the Dutchman.

Football Insider claim United have put both Zirkzee and Hojlund are ‘up for sale’ ahead of the summer transfer window in order ‘to make way for top striker target Liam Delap’.

The report states that the Ipswich striker is ‘set to arrive at Old Trafford in a £30million deal with United in pole position to secure his signature ahead of Chelsea and Everton’.

It is understood that at least one of Zirkzee or Hojlund will need to be sold ‘to free up space in the squad and raise funds for further summer business’.

Matheus Cunha’s arrival at Old Trafford in a £62.5m transfer from Wolves looks to have been sewn up and Sharpe believes both he and Delap will be good additions to Amorim’s squad.

“I think both players look like good acquisitions,” Sharpe added.

“I’ve seen Delap a few times this season and he’s a good, big strong typical number nine. He holds the balls up well, which is what you need in any team but he also knows where the goal is and puts defenders under pressure.

“He’s still young enough to improve and for the position United are in – not quite challenging for the league but looking towards that top six – and I think he would be an ideal signing.

“Cunha speaks for himself. In a team like Wolves, which have struggled at points this season, he’s been the standout player.

“He’s a little bit like Kobbie Mainoo in that he can beat players, create a chance and score a goal. I’d like him to calm his temperament down at times – you don’t want him getting sent off and costing his team games just because he’s losing his rag – but ability-wise I think he’s really good and a great addition to the squad.”