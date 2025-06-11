Man Utd want Poland international to replace Amorim starter as Ligue 1 star ‘asks to leave’

Man Utd are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper over the summer with the Red Devils turning their attention to a Poland international, according to reports.

The Red Devils’ summer transfer business is well underway with INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe providing Ruben Amorim with the funds to improve his squad.

Matheus Cunha has already arrived from Wolves in a £62.5m deal, while Man Utd have had a couple of bids rejected for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

As well as the attack, there have been rumours linking Man Utd with new goalkeepers, including Aston Villa stopper Emiliano Martinez.

That is because of the poor form of Andre Onana last season with some fans hoping that he will be sold in the summer and replaced by a different goalkeeper.

But former Man Utd defender Wes Brown has warned supporters that it isn’t as easy as “just selling” the player as the Red Devils will want to recoup some money for him.

Brown said recently: “Yeah, I think you have to. Listen, he’s made some mistakes this season and you don’t want that from a goalkeeper. But at the same time, I feel sometimes the pressure has been immense. Maybe he’s not handled it the best way, but at the same time, he still comes back, the manager still puts him in.

“Plus, I don’t think he can just sell somebody like that anyway. These players cost a lot of money. Fans need to understand, it’s not like a video game where you press one button and the player is sold. There’s a lot of factors. And I get these questions. I mean, we all do. I have talks with my mates all the time and they’ll say ‘yeah, you should do this’. But it doesn’t work like that. I get what they’re saying, but it actually doesn’t work like that.

“So, yeah, he will be there next season and you can just hope he steps up and that’s all you can do. Because if he does, then all this talk goes out the window. It’s as simple as that. But you do have to give the lads some support, if they have had some bad games, you need to let them see that they’re still good enough, even after a bad game. Otherwise, it only gets worse.

“But you definitely also have to trust going forward that he’s going to give more, he’s going to get better and be more consistent, because he’s a great shot stopper at times. He’s let in some silly goals. I think everyone admits that, but I think you need to give him the chance.

“Next season as we go forward, obviously there’ll be new players there as well, and then it’s up to him. At times it’s been rough, but it’s the case for every player this season. At times, they’ve not been good enough. You can see it all over the pitch sometimes, and the standard needs to raise a little bit.”

But there has been a new link with SPORTS ZONE claiming that Man Utd are interested in Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka with the Poland international ‘open’ to a transfer this summer.

The outlet wrote on X: ‘EXCL. Manchester United is now looking for a new GK. 25 yo OGC Nice GK Marcin Bułka among interests. Marcin Bulka is open to a move this summer as he has already asked to leave Nice.’

But Man Utd would seemingly have to wait until after September to complete the signing of Bulka with the Red Devils and Nice both owned by INEOS.

Despite both clubs being allowed to compete in Europe together last season, UEFA said that Man Utd and Nice ‘will not transfer players to each other, whether permanently or on loan, directly or indirectly, from July 2024 until September 2025, with the exception of pre-existing transfer agreements that had been entered into before the opening of the CFCB proceedings.’