Napoli ‘very close’ to hijacking Man Utd transfer as they look to ‘block’ January deal

Napoli are ‘very close to closing’ a deal for top Man Utd target Patrick Dorgu in a deal that could see the winger remain at Lecce for the rest of the season, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a nightmare season so far with Erik ten Hag sacked at the end of October and replaced by Ruben Amorim in November.

However, the new Portuguese head coach has struggled to turn things around at Old Trafford and called his side the “worst team maybe in the history” of Man Utd after their latest defeat to Brighton.

That loss against the Seagulls saw Man Utd remain in 13th position in the Premier League with just seven wins in 22 matches this term.

And now the Red Devils board are hoping to provide Amorim with some reinforcements to improve the squad and Lecce wing-back Dorgu is one of their top targets.

On Monday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Dorgu wants to join Man Utd, he wrote on X: ‘Manchester United are set to open formal talks with Lecce for Patrick Dorgu, no bid has been sent so far.

‘As exclusively revealed two weeks ago, he’s high on list as Kerkez and Nuno Mendes are still too expensive. Dorgu, 100% keen on move… Lecce want around €40m.’

But now Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Napoli ‘wants to block’ the Lecce star from leaving in January and their ‘desire would be to buy him and leave him on loan at Lecce for the rest of the championship’.

It is understood that all parties ‘are very close to closing but if Manchester United were to actually offer 40 million then the scenario would change’.

Explaining the situation with Man Utd and Dorgu, Di Marzio added:

‘At the moment, no formal offer for Patrick Dorgu. Just a phone call from the Red Devils (not to Lecce, but to the agent) to understand the situation. Lecce, as anticipated, values ​​him at 30/35 million plus bonuses, for a total of approximately 40 million. ‘The player’s agent, resident in Manchester, is expected in Milan in the next few hours for talks with the various clubs interested in the 2004-born right winger. Among these, Amorim’s Manchester United are also present.’

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365…

👉 Ruben Amorim ‘wants to get sacked’; Man Utd situation is untenable

👉 Chelsea ‘will try to sign’ Man Utd star in ‘scheduled meeting’ after agent visits Stamford Bridge

👉 Man Utd: Rashford ‘reaches agreement’ with Euro giants as ‘exit operation’ underway

ESPN have revealed the other left-backs on the Red Devils’ list if a deal for Dorgu doesn’t come off with Man Utd making enquiries for two Premier League left-backs.

The report added: