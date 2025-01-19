Ruben Amorim had to watch on in frustration as Manchester United lost at home to Brighton

Ruben Amorim has acknowledged that his Manchester United side are perhaps the worst the club have ever had in their illustrious history.

United sit 13th in the table and closer to the relegation zone than the European places after their 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

That leaves Amorim with just three wins to his name in United’s 11 Premier League games since taking over from Erik ten Hag in November – half as many as they have had defeats.

“In 10 games in the Premier League we won two (sic), I know that. Imagine this for a fan of Manchester United, imagine this for me.

“You are getting a new coach who is losing more than the last coach – imagine that. We need to survive this moment. I know that.

“We are being maybe the worst team in the history of Manchester United. I know that you want headlines, but I’m saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that. So there you go, your headline.”

Asked why United have been so crap (in not so many words), Amorim said: “It is hard to explain, we have to acknowledge the moment and not go around the problem.

“Everybody here is underperforming, no matter what the circumstances. It is unacceptable to lose so many games for any club in the Premier League, never mind Manchester United. It is a really hard moment but we have to continue.

“The opponents are better than us in many details. That we cannot be consistent. That I am not helping my players in the moment.

“It is a hard moment – we have to acknowledge we are in a very difficult situation. All the bad records, losing games at home, losing in the Premier League; we are really underperforming.”

United will take on Rangers at Old Trafford in the Europa League on Thursday night before returning to Premier League action with a trip to Fulham on Sunday evening.