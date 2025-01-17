It was That Man Again who saved Manchester United’s blushes against Southampton on Thursday. Amad Diallo is the shining light in a chasm of darkness at Old Trafford that has – if anything – become more impenetrable since Ruben Amorim took charge of the club.

Amid reports that no Red Devil is now ‘untouchable’ with Alejandro Garnacho deemed too ‘scruffy’ for United but not for Napoli, as Chelsea keep tabs of negotiations over Kobbie Mainoo’s extension, Diallo has emerged as the shiny new youngster that’s being built up as the club’s saviour, only to come crashing back down to earth when he gets a case of the Manchester Uniteds like the multiple Messiahs who have risen before an inevitable fall in the last decade or so.

We’ve come up with 14 players in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson apocalypse who have been billed as a great redeemer before falling foul of playing for The Greatest Club In The World, in chronological order.

Adnan Januzaj

Manchester United and David Moyes’ saviour after a brace on his full debut against Sunderland in October 2013, with a display which briefly, incredibly led to talks of him also being England’s salvation amid suggestions of re-nationalisation with Belgium littered with forward options compared to the dearth of talent Roy Hodgson had to call upon. How things have changed away from Old Trafford.

Januzaj managed just three further goals in 60 games for United and recently admitted his “life peaked” at the Stadium of Light.

Angel Di Maria

We’re not sure anyone hates Manchester United as much as Angel Di Maria. After three goals and six assists in his opening nine games for the club he got injured and then essentially looked as though he couldn’t be arsed with it.

He later claimed Louis van Gaal was his “worst ever coach”, that he “didn’t give a sh*t” about the No.7 shirt, while former PSG goalkeeper Marcin Bulka revealed – in a glorious show of pettiness – that “when something related to Manchester United appears on television, he changes the channel quickly”.

Marcus Rashford

Given he now wants to leave but no f***er can afford Manchester United’s asking price or his wages, that £84m contract he signed 18 months ago feels like a pretty significant misstep for everyone involved.

Rashford could just about have had his pick of any European club at that point on the back of a 30-goal season, while his ‘dream’ of Barcelona now feels fanciful at best. And United are going to be taking a massive hit no matter what happens having turned away £100m approaches in the past.

Axel Tuanzebe

“To put up a performance like this against Neymar and Mbappé, I have to say he almost surprised us as well,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted after Tuanzebe’s shut down two of European football’s most-feared forwards in the Parcs des Princes.

A year earlier, at 21 years old, he became the youngest player to captain United since Norman Whiteside in 1985, during an EFL Cup victory against Rochdale. He was tipped for great things at Old Trafford but now finds himself at Ipswich, chiefly watching from the sidelines as injuries continue to blight a once hugely promising career.

Mason Greenwood

He was good. He’s still good. Manchester United were right to get rid of him.

Brandon Williams

Gary Neville said back in January 2020 that he “loves Brandon Williams to bits”. Why? “Because he has that look in his eye of someone that would eat his opponents nose to win the match”. Oh, that look.

He was genuinely Manchester United’s best player in that period and is now unemployed.

Cristiano Ronaldo

A brace on his Sensational Return to Old Trafford and a few goals more after that, and as it turns out his lack of pressing wasn’t the sole reason for Manchester United being rubbish, but he ensured it went to sh*t, throwing most of it over his shoulder as he walked out the door in a Piers Morgan-expedited blaze of hard feelings.

Anthony Elanga

Despite one playing for Champions League-chasers and the other in a team closer to the relegation zone, we’re not sure Elanga is or was ever at Diallo’s level, and it felt as though it was more Ralf Rangnick than anyone else who put Elanga on a pedestal, more in a bid to shame his overpaid, work-shy teammates than anything else.

But he did enjoy a brief spell in the United sun; hailed as a “role model” by Rangnick after a Diallo-esque rescue act against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, “playing as though it was a dream come true” like United’s new right winger before being granted sweet release from his boyhood club to join a serious outfit.

Alejandro Garnacho

We’re not sure any Manchester United footballer (and this is saying something) has ever been overhyped to quite the same level as Garnacho. His Puskas award-winning madness certainly hasn’t helped amid absurd comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi for a footballer who is very good occasionally, terrible quite often and fine most of the time.

Ruben Amorim’s not convinced, neither is Paul Scholes and if United can get Napoli, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea or anyone else to pay £50m or a guy who doesn’t really look like he wants to be there, they should take the money and spend it on someone who does.

Lisandro Martinez

His Premier League debut against Brighton was shocking, but he was soon lauded as a diminutive aggressor who made Jamie Carragher look daft through his heightest claims. The Butcher, and all that.

But as is the case for so many United players, what we’ve seen of Martinez since that first Erik ten Hag season has us wondering whether we dreamed his dominant displays, those crisp and accurate passes out from the back, his comfort when taking the ball in tight spaces.

Every now and again he puts in a performance – like against Liverpool – to remind us of what he’s capable of, rather the propensity for stupid decisions or no decisions at all that he now has as his base state.

Antony

He scored a goal in each of his first three Premier League games and has managed a further five in his next 59. That Southampton miss says it all.

Rasmus Hojlund

His substitution soon after half-time against Southampton felt like a moment when the Hojlund stans may have considered changing their social media avatars

He had been awful to the point where even the most ardent of his apologists couldn’t disagree with him being hooked, with their typical claims that Hojlund only having 18 touches in that time Not Being His Problem But Everyone Else’s easily shot down by the vast majority of those touches ballooning off whichever part of his body happened to be in the way.

It’s telling that he’s the only member of the three former ‘untouchables’ not to be linked with a move away in this window, and it’s because he’s done next to nothing for Manchester Untied – and we don’t just mean goals and assists but everything in between – since a glut of goals a year ago when the majority hailed the arrival of The Real Hojlund, who’s been conspicuous by his absence since.

READ MORE: Scholes hits out at ‘so poor’ Man Utd star who ‘kept giving it back to’ Southampton

Kobbie Mainoo

Paul Scholes says it would be “absolutely ridiculous” and we don’t disagree, but based on this season alone, Manchester United should definitely be considering £70m bids, from Chelsea or other willing parties.

And we would ask those of you desperate to see Mainoo remain at Old Trafford as a generational talent and possible future United captain to put your incredulity at his sale aside to consider a career featuring six months of excellence followed by six months of mediocrity.

READ MORE: Amorim hits out at ‘late’ Mainoo as Man Utd quartet shamed for ‘lacking enthusiasm’ in Saints win

Joshua Zirkzee

His impact from the bench against Southampton drew praise from guilt-ridden Manchester United fans who now chant his name in penance having jeered him from the pitch against Newcastle, but one half of reasonable football doesn’t constitute a redemption arc for a striker who has scored two goals in 20 Premier League appearances since his winner on debut that got United fans giddy over the prospect of having two goalscorers to call upon rather than the since dawned reality of not having any.