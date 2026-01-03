Fabrizio Romano has exposed reports suggesting Liverpool are ‘about to finalise’ a £40m transfer to sign a new centre-back this month.

Liverpool made a statement in this summer’s transfer window, spending over £400m on signings after clinching their 20th Premier League title.

Despite this, the Reds have gone backwards this season as they appear to have made too many changes in a single window, while most of their new signings and other key players have struggled.

Head coach Arne Slot has also come under immense scrutiny as Liverpool went on a dismal run of nine losses in 12 games, but he has steadied the ship in recent weeks as they sit fourth in the Premier League table.

Still, it is clear that the Reds need upgrades in certain positions in the coming weeks/months, with this especially the case at centre-back.

Marc Guehi is known to be their top target after they missed out on the Crystal Palace captain in the summer, but they have also been heavily linked with Club Brugge star Joel Ordonez.

READ: Liverpool ‘agree deal’ for ‘huge talent’ as Reds plot £78m ‘offer’ for Real Madrid star



This week, reports from several untrustworthy outlets have claimed that a deal is on the brink of being completed.

However, Romano has indicated that “no deal is done” between Liverpool and Club Brugge for Ordonez at the moment.

“I am told the relationship between Liverpool and Club Brugge is excellent, but at this stage there is nothing agreed for Joel Ordonez,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“Liverpool are scouting several centre-backs, including Ordonez, but there is no deal done and nothing agreed at this moment.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Premier League player power rankings: Van Dijk climbs as Gabriel returns, Ekitike drops

* Liverpool ‘rival’ Man Utd for £86m ‘top target’ as current club send ‘message’ on January transfer

* Liverpool: Romano reveals Elliott response to ‘offer’ as Aston Villa flop given ‘only one choice’



Regarding a teenager they have secured, Romano added: “We have a here we go for Liverpool and a talented centre-back from Austria Vienna. Ifeanyi Ndukwe, 17 years old and turning 18 next summer, will join Liverpool in summer 2026.

“The agreement is done. The player has agreed terms, and last summer there was interest from Italian and German clubs, but he decided to wait. Liverpool moved early and closed the deal.

“He is considered a very interesting talent, tall but also fast, and he will start pre-season with Liverpool in the summer. Liverpool wanted to anticipate competition again, and they have done that.”

A report from journalist Graeme Bailey for our pals at TEAMtalk has backed Romano’s report, revealing the ‘truth’ on Liverpool’s possible move for Ordonez, which is not ‘about to be finalised’.

Bailey explained: ‘TEAMtalk has spoken to high-ranking Liverpool sources who, although not dismissing an interest in the player, have stated that there is nothing close to a deal and that they are not even in talks.

‘Ordonez, who is expected to be a key performer for Ecuador at the World Cup finals this summer, is understood to be open to the prospect of a move to the Premier League.’