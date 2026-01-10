Marc Guehi has been linked with moves to Liverpool and Man City.

Liverpool and Arsenal face missing out on Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing an update on his situation.

Guehi has been on the radar of several Premier League and European clubs over the past year as he is among the most valuable footballers who could become a free agent in the summer.

Last summer, Liverpool attempted to steal a march on their rivals by signing Guehi, having struck a £35m agreement with Crystal Palace. However, Oliver Glasner’s side pulled the plug on deadline day, as they did not have sufficient time to secure a suitable replacement.

Therefore, Guehi remains on the market and Man City have entered the race to sign the England international.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also interested, but it has been reported that they would prefer to land the centre-back on a free transfer in the summer.

Man City, meanwhile, are keen on a deal this month, and Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims he “will” move to the Etihad if they make a move.

“That’s the key point. He probably wanted to be a free agent, but with Man City having urgent defensive problems, we will see if they’ll really go for him,” Di Marzio told AceOdds.com.

“If Man City go for a player, they usually get him. They will make a good offer to Crystal Palace and Guehi. They can afford it.”

“Otherwise, he’s free to wait for Bayern Munich or Liverpool. He’s in the perfect position because he can ask for a big salary as he’s free. If Man City says they want him, he will go.

“I think this is the deal of January, after Semenyo to Man City. Guehi can be the biggest deal of the Premier League in this window.”

Romano, meanwhile, has explained why Man City are “really convinced” that they can “reach an agreement with Palace” over Guehi.

“Man City are still trying to make the deal happen in January for Marc Guehi. My information is that Man City believe internally that they can reach an agreement with Crystal Palace for Guehi quite easily,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“It should not be a problem to reach a club-to-club agreement with Palace, because Palace are open to finding a solution in January for Guehi. Obviously, they would also be happy to keep the player with them, and they are not desperate to sell Guehi.

“But if a good proposal arrives to make some profit, some money for the player in January, being out of contract and not extending it ahead of the summer transfer window, would be good and smart for Palace. So City are really convinced they can reach an agreement with Palace.”

Romano has also commented on the interest from elsewhere, with it “the player who has to decide”.

“But it’s the player who has to decide, and Guehi is taking his time with his family, with his agents, considering all the opportunities because Arsenal have been calling over a potential deal in the summer. [Mikel] Arteta is a big fan of the player. This is why Arsenal are interested,” Romano added.

“Arteta really believes he’s a top player, but Arsenal also have many players in that position – that’s the point.

“Then, there is genuine interest from Liverpool. They had a deal agreed last summer. On Deadline Day, that deal collapsed, but Liverpool remain absolutely interested in Guehi.

“Then there is also interest from Bayern, but with Dayot Upamecano extending his contract, obviously it depends on exits from maybe other defenders in the summer, not for January. This is the situation around Guehi.”