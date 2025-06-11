Sesko ‘hugely frustrated’ by issue ‘jeopardising’ Arsenal transfer with Leipzig star ‘worried’ by Gyokeres

Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres have been linked with moves to Arsenal.

Benjamin Sesko is ‘worried’ by Arsenal interest in Viktor Gyokeres as RB Leipzig continue to make a deal difficult, according to reports.

The Gunners have already got a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder ‘done and signed’ despite reports that Spanish giants Real Madrid could hijack the transfer.

And their next big transfer targets are reportedly a new centre-forward and winger with Arsenal quite far down the road on a deal for Leipzig striker Sesko.

The 22-year-old contributed 21 goals and five assists in all competitions last season as Leipzig could only finish seventh in the Bundesliga table.

And now Sesko is reportedly ready to test himself away from the German club with Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg insisting on Sunday that he’s “totally convinced Sesko will play for Arsenal” next season.

Plettenberg brought another update on Tuesday, he wrote on X: ‘Two clubs from Saudi Arabia are pushing to sign Benjamin #Sesko! However, his preference is clear: he wants to stay in Europe. #Arsenal and Sesko are working on the details to reach an agreement. The deal is on.’

Reacting to the latest report from Plettenberg, Slovenia head coach Matjaz Kek said: “Benjamin Sesko and Saudi Arabia? I would advise him to never go there, at least not at his age.”

When asked about interest from Arsenal and other top European clubs, Kek added: “This is a great recognition, these are clubs that mean a lot. It’s not that I underestimate the Saudi Pro League. On the contrary, I worked there at Al-Ittihad and the club is still a part of me.

“I also watch the league regularly… but the time will come for Benjamin Sesko for that.

“I am convinced that Benjamin himself and the people who care for him will be smart enough to make the right solution.

“That means going somewhere where he can play football because that is the only way he can be happy.”

And now TBR Football has revealed that Sesko is ‘hugely frustrated’ at Leipzig as the Bundesliga outfit ‘standing very firm on their valuation’ with the Slovenia international believing ‘that there was an agreement in place ahead of this summer – albeit a verbal or gentleman’s one’.

Sesko’s representatives ‘believed they had an agreement to move for less than €70m (£59m)’ but the German club are ‘now insisting on an overall deal worth €80m (£67m), and the player believes that is not what he was previously told’.

And that has left Arsenal ‘reluctant to meet Leipzig’s valuation’ with Sesko now ‘worried’ about the Gunners’ interest in Sporting CP striker Gyokeres.

It ‘would not require a major change of direction for Arsenal to turn their attention fully towards Gyokeres’ with their interest in the Sweden international a ‘major concern’ for Sesko.