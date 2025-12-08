Arne Slot insists he’s made his thoughts on Mohamed Salah’s comments over the weekend “clear” by not including him in his squad for their trip to play Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Having not started Liverpool’s last three games and remaining on the bench for two of them – the 2-0 win over West Ham and the 3-3 draw with Leeds on Saturday – Salah gave an explosive interview after his Elland Road snub, in which he claimed “the club has thrown me under the bus” and called out Arne Slot over a breakdown in their relationship.

“I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden we don’t have any relationship,” Salah said.

“I don’t know why but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club.

“It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

“I don’t have to go every day fighting for my position because I earned it. I am not bigger than anyone but I earned my position. It’s football. It is what it is.

“I don’t accept this situation. I have done so much for this club.

“I remember a while go, Harry Kane was not scoring for 10 games, everyone in the media was like ‘oh, Harry will score for sure’. When it comes to Mo everyone is like ‘he needs to be on the bench’. I am sorry Harry!”

Salah was all smiles in Liverpool training but has been left out of the Reds’ 19-man squad for their trip to Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Slot said in his pre-match press conference that he didn’t quite know what Salah was referring to when he said he had been “thrown under the bus”.

He said: “I can guess but I don’t think that is the right thing to do at this moment in time. It’s hard for me to tell who he means in that situation.”

On if his relationship with Mohamed Salah has broken down, Slot added: “We let him know that he’s not travelling with us so that was the only communication that there has been from us to him.

“Of course, before Saturday, the two of us have spoken a lot. Sometimes longer, sometimes shorter.

“That’s not the way I feel [that relationship has broken down] but he has the right to feel how he feels things. I haven’t felt that at all – until Saturday evening, for sure.

“When I didn’t play him, usually players don’t like the manager that much but he was very respectful to my staff, to his teammates and he trained really hard.

“So, to an extent, it was a surprise to me when I heard after the game that he gave the comments that he gave.

“Like I said, it’s not the first time and won’t be the last time that when a player doesn’t play, that he says something similar to what he did. “My reaction to that is also clear. He isn’t here tonight.”

When asked if Salah has played his last game for Liverpool Arne Slot, added: “I have no clue, I can’t answer that at this time.”

Before it was confirmed Salah would miss the clash with Inter, Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney insisted the Egyptian had to be left out as he works to “destroy his legacy” at Anfield.

Rooney said: “Arne Slot has to show his authority and pull him in and say, ‘you are not travelling with the team, what you said is not acceptable. Take yourself off to Afcon and let everything calm down.’

“If I was him there would be no way [Mohamed Salah] would be in the team. It needs to be sorted out quickly either way.

“[Salah] is absolutely destroying his legacy at Liverpool “It would be sad for him to throw it all away. He’s gone about it all wrong.”