Ten Hag makes stunning U-turn on Man Utd midfielder, with Ugarte move at ‘final stages’

Erik ten Hag has reportedly shelved plans to sell Casemiro after his recent displays, despite a move for midfielder Manuel Ugarte being close to completion.

Casemiro was largely underwhelming last season. Injuries and poor form meant he added little to a United side who needed quality, and ended up finishing eighth in the Premier League.

He was savaged by Jamie Carragher at the back end of the season, with the pundit suggesting his time playing top-level football was done and dusted.

Reports this summer have suggested Ten Hag agrees, having apparently been open to a sale, with some Saudi Arabian sides snuffing around the transfer.

But according to reports, the manager has now ‘shelved plans’ to push Casemiro out, as a result of his performances in pre-season and the start of the actual campaign.

The Brazilian has returned for this season looking fitter and has performed aptly in both the Community Shield and the Premier League opener against Fulham, gaining ratings above a 7.5 for those fixtures on WhoScored.

With Ten Hag no longer wanting Casemiro out, plans to ‘replace’ him are not required immediately. With that said, United to still want to recruit in the midfield area, the new player will just not necessarily push the 32-year-old out of the squad.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Paul Scholes makes Man Utd ‘problem’ claim in damning City comparison – ‘there is so much chaos’

👉 Man Utd, Tottenham set to clash over shock last-gasp transfer; Barcelona run into Sancho ‘problem’

👉 Raphinha to Man Utd? Six AI-predicted Prem transfers ranked on pure daftness

Though looking longer term, Ugarte could be the player to take over from Casemiro once he does leave, after potentially being signed to play alongside him, or allowing Ten Hag to chop and change between them.

Recent reports suggested a move to sign the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder was close, after a positive meeting.

And Fabrizio Romano has reiterated that the move looks to be in the ‘final stages’, highlighting that after having already been left out of the PSG squad previously, Ugarte has once again not been named for their next fixture this weekend.

Romano states that the transfer is ‘almost completed’ and while it’s not clear exactly when it will be over the line, things are looking very positive for United.

READ MORE: Paul Scholes calls on Man Utd to sign Man City hero over Manuel Ugarte this summer