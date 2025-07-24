Alan Shearer slams ‘ridiculous’ Newcastle lie told to kick off Alexander Isak saga

Alan Shearer has slammed Newcastle for how they have dealt with the Alexander Isak saga

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has slammed the Magpies for a “ridiculous” lie which kicked off the Alexander Isak saga, as the striker wants to leave the club.

Newcastle may have been backed into a corner by Swedish striker Isak. The forward has been in superb form for them over the past few seasons, as he’s been directly involved in 73 goals in 109 games.

As such, he’s garnered interest from big clubs such as Liverpool and Arsenal, but the Magpies have been adamant that the striker – who they value at £150million – will not be sold.

But on Thursday, he reportedly told the club he ‘wants to explore a move away’ from St James’ Park. That has led to suggestions that Liverpool are in the lead for him, while Al-Hilal are also in the mix, and are obviously able to pay huge sums.

Prior to it becoming public that Isak had told the Magpies he wanted out, the club released their squad list for the upcoming tour of Asia, stating the Swede had missed out ‘with a minor thigh injury’.

That of course now seems untrue, and Magpies legend Shearer has hit out at the club for trying to cover things up.

He said: “It’s ridiculous what Newcastle put out this morning to say he wasn’t on the trip because of a slight thigh injury. If they thought people wouldn’t see through that… it was disappointing. They should’ve just told the truth straight away. I understand it’s a very difficult situation for them but it is what it is.

“Eddie Howe has to use all his persuasive powers to do what he can and try to make him stay at least one more year. If that can’t happen then it is what it is.

“You have to get the very best deal for the football club and if someone is prepared to pay north of £150million, and if he really, really wants to go, you can’t step in his way.

“Isak has been brilliant for Newcastle, helped us achieve our dream of winning a trophy and if there’s no way whatsoever that he can be persuaded to stay at Newcastle, then they have to get the best deal possible and if someone’s prepared to pay what they want, you have to say thank you and build for the future.

“There’s no individual bigger than the football club.”

