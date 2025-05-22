Mikel Arteta was asked whether he thinks Tottenham have had a better season than Arsenal after winning the Europa League trophy and revealed his “pride” at the Gunners being linked with a top Real Madrid star.

Brennan Johnson scored the only goal of the game on Wednesday as Spurs beat Manchester United to end their 17-year trophy drought, which begged the question as to whether the Gunners’ great rivals have had the better season despite currently sitting 15 places below them in the Premier League table.

“I don’t like to compare with other teams,” Arteta said in response. “I focus on my team.”

He added: “Yeah congratulate them. They are champions and when you get to that you have to do a lot of things right. They have had a lot of difficulties, you have to congratulate. They have done everything in their hands to win it.”

Arsenal were dumped out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain, meaning Arteta has now gone five seasons without a trophy after beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final in his first campaign in charge.

The focus has now turned to the summer and the transfer market after they secured Champions League qualification with victory over Newcastle last weekend.

Martin Zubimendi is set to join the club from Real Sociedad after the Gunners agreed to trigger his £51m release clause, and it’s though they’re also closing in on Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, as new sporting director Andrea Berta looks to get their business done early.

There have been reports of disagreements between Arteta and Berta over transfers, with the Arsenal boss supposedly preferring RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko as his new No.9, but those claims have been dismissed by Arteta.

On Berta’s role, Arteta said: “He’s a very big contributor, his experience and the fact that he has already won. The way it is built in him I think is exceptional. I think he’s going to be a key player in driving us forward.”

German journalist Florian Plettenberg confirmed on Wednesday that Arsenal are ‘serious considering’ a move for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo as an alternative to Athletic Club’s Nico Williams.

He tweeted: “Understand Arsenal are now seriously considering a transfer for #Rodrygo!

“Talks have begun behind the scenes. The 24-year-old is a potential departure candidate at Real Madrid. It’s difficult but Arsenal are currently exploring all options for a possible transfer. Deal on.”

And according to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, Real Madrid are asking for €80m [£67m] for Arsenal to prise the Brazilian away from the Bernabeu this summer.

Arteta revealed his “pride” at the club being linked with players of Rodrygo’s calibre.

He said: “The biggest thing is that, I’m using the word pride. We have brought the club into a position that where is is now ‘You have to win a major trophy’.”