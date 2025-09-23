Aston Villa ‘agree deal’ to replace Monchi as Emery to Man Utd theory comes to light

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to bring in Roberto Olabe as president of football operations with Monchi leaving the club, according to reports.

The Villans drew 0-0 against Everton over the weekend and find themselves in the relegation zone after five Premier League matches.

Aston Villa are yet to get a win this season with many questioning the underwhelming summer recruitment as one issue for their poor start to the new campaign.

Ivory Coast international Evann Guessand, 34-year-old goalkeeper Marco Bizot and former Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof were the club’s only three permanent transfers.

And, after confirming on Monday evening that Monchi – who is the current president of football operations – will be leaving, The Athletic have revealed that Olabe will be his replacement.

It is understood that the move to appoint Olabe – who left Real Sociedad at the end of last season – ‘is expected to be announced soon’ after Aston Villa ‘agreed a deal’.

The report adds: ‘He was on Villa’s radar before they hired Monchi and has also been considered by top clubs like Arsenal and Real Madrid.

‘If a deal for Olabe gets done, many will see it as a significant coup — given the work produced across the Spaniard’s career.’

Former Aston Villa striker Stan Collymore has criticised Monchi’s business while in charge of recruitment and suspects Emery could now head to Man Utd in the near future.

Collymore wrote on X: “Monchi. Lots of social media with others in recruitment about how hard they worked (so do others, especially Brighton and Bournemouth) which struck a chord with Villans as the going was good.

“But I make it three resounding successes in the market (players who play for the first team, not jiggery pokery for PSR) in Tielemans, Rogers and Pau out of a 20+ incoming of players. That’s average recruitment at best. Emery wanted him and this now raises the question as to whether Unai’s tenure will now grind to an end of season halt (*fires starting pistol on speculation every week about United, etc etc etc) or whether Unai has agreed with my analysis, biffed off a great friend but “business is business” and a new shiny recruitment guy comes in with a better strike rate.

“Said on here a few weeks back that recruitment at a club like Villa has to be at 80+% success rate in order to compete so that’s the task for the new person. I hope Emery strikes up a rapport with someone new and gets his mojo back, doubles down and commits to the long haul.

“He’s not of our neck of the woods though, he’ll have suitors in Spain, probably one or two big Italian clubs and should United be serious about change then they’ll have a sniff too, why wouldn’t they, they can offer almost unlimited resources to back up what Villa did last season with multiple seasons of serious cash support.

“The next 48 hours will tell everything. If he’s bullish and wants to stay, you’ll see it as he’s a straight talker. If he doesn’t look at the camera, fidgits with his ear and doesn’t answer ‘do you see your long term at Villa?’ then the owners and new recruitment guy need to get a list together quickly in case he exits sooner or end of season. Hope for the best, plan for the worst. UP THE RECRUITMENTLESS VILLA.”

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague insists that Emery is “not leaving” and believes Aston Villa will get back on their upwards trajectory.

Balague said on X: “I understand that every movement in a club — especially when someone key in the strategy leaves — creates hysteria (mostly in the parallel world of social media).

“Monchi leaving means just that: Monchi is leaving. End of a cycle. Bodymoor Heath is an intense world, and a new Director of Football will arrive — chosen by Unai.

“By the way, you can find plenty about the relationship between Roberto Olabe and Unai on #RiseoftheVillans. Yes, you read that correctly. Unai is not leaving. Neither is Damià. You can relax.

“The project continues — the rise even. Nobody said it would be easy, or a perfect upward trajectory. With ups and downs, the club keeps growing. And now, more than ever, fans need to help. It’s easy after beating Bayern or PSG. But it’s now when your weight and your voice must project support.”