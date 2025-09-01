Leeds could complete a late deadline day deal for a new winger as a ‘private flight is scheduled from Cardiff’ after Chelsea beat them to the signing of Brighton’s Facundo Buonanotte.

Daniel Farke’s side have already signed ten new players the summer, with Anton Stach, Noah Okafor and Sean Longstaff among the notable additions.

But Farke reiterated his desire to reinforce his attack following the 0-0 draw with Newcastle on Saturday after missing out on Buonanotte.

“In order to be competitive and to survive in the best league in the world, we need to do a bit more in the offence,” Farke said. Leeds have scored just one goal in their opening three Premier League games this season.

On Chelsea’s hijack, Yorkshire Evening Post chief football writer Graham Smyth revealed: “Leeds United close to a deal for Facundo Buonanotte. Initial plan was to travel today but timing/logistics didn’t work and the flight was cancelled.”

Bilal El Khannouss, Dilane Bakwa, Eduard Spertsyan and Manor Solomon were all possibilities ahead deadline day, but now The Athletic claim another flight looks set to bring an alternative Premier League winger to Elland Road.

‘Leeds United are in talks with Fulham over a move for Harry Wilson’, the report reveals, with ‘Leeds Bradford Airport’s arrivals board shows a private flight is scheduled to arrive from Cardiff this afternoon’.

Wilson is in the final year of his contract at Craven Cottage and would be a left-footed option from the right wing for Farke, as Buonanotte would have been, while his ability over a dead-ball is seen as a ‘critical improvement to the Leeds squad too’.

He’s made 123 Premier League appearances, with 19 goals and 14 assists in across those displays for Bournemouth and Fulham.

Reports elsewhere suggest a loan bid has been turned down but it is understood discussions between Leeds and Fulham are ongoing.

Speaking to Chelsea’s official club website, Buonanotte said: “I’m very happy to join Chelsea. It’s a great opportunity for me and I’m just looking to add as much to the squad as possible, help the team and help the staff.”