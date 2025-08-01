Alexander Isak could take the ‘nuclear option’ this summer if Newcastle United refuse to sanction a transfer to Liverpool, according to reports.

The Reds have secured deals for four big-name transfers with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike all joining this summer.

And Liverpool are not done there with the sale of Luis Diaz, which was confirmed on Wednesday, to Bayern Munich potentially paving the way for them to make a big bid for Newcastle striker Isak.

Widespread reports last week claimed that Isak has now signalled his intention to the Magpies board that he wants to leave this summer with Liverpool the destination he wants.

When asked earlier this week if he had spoken to the Newcastle hierarchy in recent days about Isak, Eddie Howe said: “No, I haven’t. Mainly for the fact I’ve been travelling and today we’ve been working on the training for this afternoon. With these trips, they are always so intense.

“Of course, I’m in contact with the people I need to be in contact with back at home, but it’s very minimal contact when you’re away.”

But the Newcastle boss issued a bleak update on Tuesday, he added: “He is still our player. He’s contracted to us. We, to a degree, control what is next for him.

“I would love to believe all possibilities are still available to us. My wish is that he stays, but that’s not in my full control.

“We have not received a formal offer for Alex, from any club. My wish is that he stays and we see him playing again next year.”

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed on Thursday that talks are “progressing well” with Isak’s camp “very positive” about a potential transfer getting over the line.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Talks between Newcastle and Liverpool over Alexander #Isak are progressing well. The player’s camp are very positive about the situation. Isak is hopeful that an agreement between the clubs can be reached. A record bid will be needed. #LFC A verbal agreement in principle over a contract running until 2031 has been reached with Liverpool, as reported yesterday.’

But The Chronicle also revealed on Thursday that Newcastle are getting ‘angry’ with Liverpool over the wait for the Merseysiders to find the necessary funds to secure a deal.

The Chronicle wrote: ‘Newcastle chiefs are angry at the prospect of waiting around for Liverpool to drum up the funds to sign their star man. Darwin Núñez and Luis Diaz are up for sale and the Reds would use that money to bid for Isak.

‘Howe, who kept his cool in the heat of South Korea last night, is showing the patience of a saint behind the scenes with Newcastle essentially calling Isak’s bluff with the injury story. He is expected to get back up to speed fitness-wise next week.’

And now the Daily Mirror claims that Isak could hit the ‘nuclear option’ if Newcastle refuse to sell him to Liverpool this summer with the Reds prepared to make a British record offer.

The Daily Mirror wrote: ‘Should Newcastle ultimately price Isak out of a move or simply refuse to listen to offers, then there is potential for Isak and his representatives to go for what has been described as the ‘nuclear option’ – unilaterally terminating his contract with three years remaining.’