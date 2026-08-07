Djed Spence has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool have reportedly reached a firm decision on whether to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Djed Spence, who is keen to join.

Spence was one of Tottenham’s better performers during the 2025/26 campaign, and his stock has risen after he shone for England at the World Cup.

Despite this, the versatile full-back finds himself in a difficult position at Tottenham, who appear likely to prefer Pedro Porro and Andy Robertson over him next season.

This has fuelled exit speculation, with Premier League and European clubs linked with a move for Spence in recent weeks.

On Thursday, it emerged that Spence has been offered to Manchester United and Liverpool, while it was also reported that he has made it clear that he wants to join Andoni Iraola’s side.

So far this summer, Liverpool have only signed Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz, so they still have a lot of business to do in the coming weeks.

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Their overwhelming priority is to strengthen on the flanks, with Paris Saint-Germain pair Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye mooted as leading targets.

But the Reds also need defensive reinforcements, and Spence could be a smart addition with his pace, strength in defensive duels and flexibility.

Liverpool reach decision on signing Djed Spence

However, a report from The Liverpool Echo claims Liverpool’s firm decision on signing Spence is that they have ‘absolutely no intention’ of signing him.

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The report explains:

‘Despite rumours doing the rounds on social media and various outlets that Liverpool are interested in Tottenham Hotspur and England full-back Djed Spence, the Echo understands that the Reds have absolutely no intention of moving for the player. ‘Liverpool are battling a somewhat serious injury crisis at the back, but it doesn’t appear that the Reds are willing to dip into the market for defensive reinforcements as it stands.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs, too, is reporting that the Reds will not be signing Spence this summer.

Jacobs said on X: “Liverpool not currently working on Djed Spence.

“Spence is open to a move away from Spurs and has been offered to several clubs, but LFC are focused on other targets as it stands.”

Interestingly, Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam has stated this week that Liverpool do not intend to strengthen at the back this summer.

“No, is the answer we are being told,” McAdam said on Sky Sports when asked whether Liverpool intend to strengthen at the back this summer.

He explained: “My understanding is Liverpool will not go into the market to sign a [new defender] for the next four to six weeks.

“Do you spend £50 million, £60 million on a defender and then in six weeks’ time when everyone’s fit and back, what’s he going to do, sit on the bench? Sit in the stands?

“It doesn’t make financial sense. They’re just going to have to ride the storm and then wait for their players to come back. Then they will be at full strength at the back.”

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