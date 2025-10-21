Rio Ferdinand has claimed a Liverpool summer signing may already be regretting his decision to move to the club, suggesting doubts will be dominating his thoughts.

The Reds splashed almost £450million in the summer, and broke the British transfer record twice. The first time it was on Florian Wirtz and the second for Alexander Isak.

Between them, they have three goal contributions in 18 appearances.

Wirtz has started for the majority of the season, but given he’s not had a direct hand in a goal since the Community Shield in August, he’s been dropped for the last two Premier League games – both losses.

Premier League legend Ferdinand feels regret at the transfer will be seeping in for the German.

He said on Rio Ferdinand Presents: “It’s a massive decision – you’re a £100m player. I was a record signing a couple of times in my career, and if at any point in those first two or three months, if a manager dropped me for a game of that importance and significance, there would have been huge doubts in my mind.

“Doubts would creep in, it would be impossible that you don’t start thinking ‘have I made the right decision.’

“I was with a player, I can’t mention his name, he was a big signing for a team, and he said he started slow at one of the teams he signed for, and he was going: ‘Oh my god, have I made the right decision.’

“There were question marks in his own head and this guy comes across as a confident player.

“And there is no doubt in my mind right now that when Wirtz saw his name not on that team sheet that he was going on his way home, in the warm-up, in his bed that night: ‘Is this the right decision.’

“I’m not saying it’s the wrong decision, but I’d have a big amount of money if I was a gambling man that there would have been a thought in his mind that said that and went along those lines.”

Ferdinand didn’t suggest any such concerns for Isak, who he feels needs the patience of Liverpool fans.

“Isak at the moment is in transition from a new team, new culture, a new changing room,” he said.

“New responsibilities, new pressures, and he hasn’t hit the ground running like a lot of us would have expected. I think you got to take into consideration this is a very different setup, [a] very different team.

“He’s gone from a team that played with flying wingers who were just getting the ball in the box, getting down the sides, smashing the ball across the box to playing against teams with a high line and running onto things as well.

“It’s such a different setup and a look to what he’s been used to. Again, when you’re recruiting players, are you accounting for what it’s going to be like and [what] the differences are going to be here and can that player adapt?

“Now, listen, we’re all sitting there going Isak is a sure certain thing he’s going to fly. he’s going to do his thing at Liverpool and I think he will in time but there’s an adaptation period now which he’s got to adjust to quickly before people really start getting on his back.”

