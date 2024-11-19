Liverpool’s signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili is the kind of succession plan which has repaired the club from top to bottom under former boss Jurgen Klopp.

Mamardashvili signed for the Reds in the summer, despite Arne Slot still having both Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher at his disposal. The Georgia international is certainly far too good to be anything less than a number one, hence why Liverpool decided to loan him back to Valencia for a year.

The signing begged the question: when do Liverpool actually plan to integrate Mamardashvili into the squad?

Well, it now seems clearer, with the plan to move current first choice Alisson on after eight years at the club. The Brazil goalkeeper was at the heart of interest from Saudi Arabia in the summer, though chose to stay put in Merseyside, but according to TBR Football, he has ran his race with Liverpool open to sell him at the end of the season.

Liverpool thrashed out a record fee of £67m for Alisson at the time, while the incoming Mamardashvili cost them less than half of that amount. The club are confident they can recoup the money they spent on Mamardashvili with the sale of Alisson.

The goalkeeper has been a major success at Liverpool, playing a huge part in kickstarting the Jurgen Klopp era having won both the Premier League and Champions League, but his best days may now be behind him.

Alisson has already missed 10 games this season due to injury, while also missing 15 games last campaign with a hamstring issue. His availability has become somewhat of a problem for the side, which has opened the door to Kelleher and even academy goalkeeper Vitezlav Jaros.

In Alisson’s absence, Kelleher is yet to put a foot wrong, having proved he is far too good to be a backup goalkeeper. The Republic of Ireland international was also the subject of a summer move, with Nottingham Forest interested. Kelleher made it clear to the club that he is prepared to become the number one, though that now seems unlikely to happen at Liverpool.

TBR Football also claim that the Anfield club will allow the 25-year-old to leave next summer too in a move that will cause a reshuffle in the goalkeepers’ union.

Kelleher has already played seven times this season in the Premier League and Champions League, showing his reliability as he ranks in the top 10 for most clean sheets in the league this season.