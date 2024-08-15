According to reports, Liverpool have ‘set their sights’ on signing Brazil international Raphinha, with FC Barcelona ‘willing’ to let him leave this summer.

Liverpool are the only Premier League club yet to make a signing this summer, but they could complete one or two deals before the transfer window closes later this month.

It is being widely reported that the Reds are unlikely to sign a new No.6 after missing out on Martin Zubimendi, who had one reason for snubbing the Premier League giants.

Regarding other positions, Liverpool are looking to sign Valencia and Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who has been picked out as a long-term replacement for Alisson Becker.

A report on Thursday morning claimed Liverpool have identified a centre-back signing, while they could also enter the market for a new winger.

Raphinha is reportedly among their targets and it’s been claimed this summer that Barcelona are open to letting him leave as they look to sign Spain international Nico Williams.

The former Leeds United star previously shone in the Premier League. He impressed last season as he grabbed ten goals and 13 assists in the Premier League, but he only made 17 La Liga starts.

Liverpool’s apparent interest in Raphinha comes amid reports linking Colombia international Luis Diaz with a move elsewhere.

The winger was falsely linked with a move to Manchester City earlier this week, but Liverpool are reportedly ‘willing to sell’ him before this transfer window closes.

According to a report in Spain, Liverpool have ‘set their sights’ on Raphinha as they ‘see him as a possible replacement’ for Diaz.

Raphinha is said to be Liverpool’s ‘main alternative’ as ‘Arne Slot believes that the profile of the Barcelona player would fit perfectly into his scheme, providing imbalance, speed and goals, characteristics that he already showed during his time in the Premier League with Leeds United.’

Barcelona chief Joao Laporta is reportedly ‘willing to negotiate’ his sale and a bid of 60 million euros (£51m) would be ‘accepted’.

The report explains.

‘The negotiations between Barcelona and Liverpool are in their initial stages, but the feelings are positive. ‘Both clubs could benefit from this operation, which would meet the needs of both. Raphinha, who has shown flashes of his quality but has failed to establish himself as an undisputed starter under Flick’s orders, could be living his last days as a Barcelona player. ‘If Liverpool meets Barça ‘s demands and the offer of 60 million is formalized, Joan Laporta will not hesitate to accept. ‘In a market where every move is crucial, Raphinha’s departure could be the first step for the arrival of new reinforcements to boost the Catalan team ahead of the new season.’

Regarding Mamardashvili, a report from Fabrizio Romano claims he has already ‘agreed contract terms’ with Liverpool, while another report in Spain claims he’s ‘changed his mind’ about his future.

He is now said to be ‘looking favourably’ at his career trajectory as he’s expected to spend the 2024/25 campaign on loan at AFC Bournemouth before joining Liverpool in 2025, with the report claiming all parties ‘seem destined’ to reach a full agreement.