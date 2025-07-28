Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim’s ‘decision’ on Rasmus Hojlund has reportedly sparked his desire to ‘return to his former club’.

Hojlund joined the Red Devils for around £64m plus add-ons during the 2023 summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old was signed as an alternative to Harry Kane and he was put in a difficult position in his debut season as in the absence of injured Anthony Martial, he spent most of the campaign as United‘s only fit striker.

Hojlund impressively surpassed expectations in 2023/24 as he scored 16 goals in all competitions, but he was heavily criticised for his poor form last season as he suffered a dramatic decline and only scored four Premier League goals.

The Denmark international was devoid of confidence for most of the 2024/25 campaign as he struggled to do the basics and recent reports have suggested that they could offload him this summer.

So far this summer, Man Utd have spent around £130m to sign Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon, with the signing of a new striker a priority for the remainder of this transfer window.

However, Man Utd are having to consider alternatives after missing out on Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres, while they arguably need exits to raise funds.

Reports have suggested that Hojlund could make way for a replacement after Joshua Zirkzee outshone his teammate in 2024/25 to arguably move ahead of him in the pecking order.

Now, Caught Offside claims Amorim’s ‘decision’ on Hojlund has opened the exit door as he reckons the forward is ‘expendable’ and the head coach is also ‘prioritising new options’.

Therefore, Hojlund is ‘increasingly likely to depart’ Man Utd this summer and while Juventus and Inter Milan have been linked with him, he ‘wants to return to former club’ Atalanta.

Regarding the potential structure of a deal, the report claims:

‘Serie A remains the most likely destination. Atalanta, where Hojlund first made his mark, are looking to reunite with the attacker. ‘United are open to structured deals, initially loaning out Hojlund with an obligation to buy option included in the deal. The Premier League giants are also willing to cover part of Hojlund’s salary to facilitate his exit.’

It is also claimed that this move could be a ‘masterstroke’ as it would afford Hojlund a ‘starting role and clear pathway back to form’ in ‘familiar’ surroundings.