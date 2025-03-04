According to one of Real Betis’ club chiefs, Manchester United outcast Antony has already let slip what he wants to do next season.

The 25-year-old joined Man Utd from Eredivisie giants Ajax during the 2022 summer transfer window for a ridiculous fee of around £86m, contributing to them being second in our five-year Premier League net spend table.

Former boss Erik ten Hag made Brazil international Antony his top target as he was keen to reunite with the winger after they worked together at Ajax.

The Dutch outfit made fools of Man Utd, who were made to massively overpay for the winger, who has proven a huge flop at Man Utd.

Antony only has 12 goals and five assists in his 96 appearances for Man Utd, and he dropped in the pecking order at the start of this season, falling to make a single Premier League start.

Old Trafford chiefs sanctioned Antony’s exit during the winter transfer window as they attempted to raise funds for additions and he joined La Liga outfit Real Betis on loan.

Antony has enjoyed a remarkable start at Real Betis, grabbing three goals and two assists in his seven appearances.

Despite this, Man Utd remain open to letting Antony leave permanently in the summer. A recent report claimed INEOS would be happy with a 50% loss as their asking price has been set at around £41m.

Now, Real Betis’ CEO Ramon Alarcon claims Antony has already informed him that he wants to commit his future to Real Betis for another year.

Alarcon said: “The other day, Antony told me that he wanted to stay another year.

“The player is very comfortable here and was surprised by the facilities we gave him to settle in the city as soon as he arrived.”

Antony and several more Man Utd players could leave this summer, as they need to sell before they can buy.

Man Utd’s budget will be boosted by the exits of four stars in the final few months of their contract as the futures of Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton are in serious doubt.

The Red Devils can cope without each player and a report in Portugal claims Lindlof wants a return to Benfica upon the expiry of his contract this summer.