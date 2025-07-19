According to reports, Manchester United are set to make a ‘significant move’ for their next signing after Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

So far this summer, the Red Devils have only signed Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon for around £65m combined, but they are closing in on their third signing as they have reached an agreement for Mbeumo.

Mbeumo, like Cunha, will be an upgrade on Man Utd’s current No.10 options after he scored 20 Premier League goals last season and would fit seamlessly into Ruben Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation.

It was revealed on Friday that Man Utd and Brentford have come to terms on a £71m deal for Mbeumo, which is worth an initial £65m plus add-ons.

This deal is to be completed in time for Man Utd’s pre-season tour of the United States, which starts next week. On Saturday morning, Fabrizio Romano revealed Mbeumo will have his ‘medical today’.

Romano tweeted: ‘Bryan Mbeumo set for main formal steps as Manchester United player with medical today.

‘Contract until June 2030 plus option until 2031 to follow next ahead of club statement.’

Romano has also revealed that their next priority is to sign a striker as they need an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee after they only scored seven Premier League goals combined in 2024/25.

“It’s not over for Man Utd. First, we have to see what they will do with the goalkeeper: do they want a new one or a young goalkeeper for the future? Or maybe they want to sign an experienced goalkeeper because Emi Martinez keeps hoping for a call from Man Utd. He’s open to a move there,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“The top, top target will be a striker. They want a new striker this summer and are working on it already. The budget will depend on who they can sell. Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho all have to find solutions. There’s a lot for Manchester United to do but internal meetings are taking place.

“I fully expect Man Utd to sign a new striker in the next few weeks.”

Man Utd have already missed out on a couple of targets as they have failed to land Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres, so they are having to scour the market for alternatives.

Arsenal look set to beat Man Utd and others to Gyokeres after previously targeting Benjamin Sesko, who could end up at Old Trafford.

A report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims United are to ‘accelerate’ for Sesko in the coming weeks as they are ‘intensifying their pursuit’ of the forward.

