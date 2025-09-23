Man Utd legend Paul Scholes has hit out at Marcus Rashford over his behaviour at Old Trafford and for new club Barcelona.

Rashford spent the second half of last season on loan at Premier League rivals Aston Villa but Unai Emery’s side decided not to take up the option to make the deal permanent.

It was clear in January that his time at Man Utd, at least under Ruben Amorim, was coming to an end with the head coach claiming he’d rather start his goalkeeping coach over Rashford.

And over the summer Barcelona agreed to take Rashford on a loan deal until the end of the season with an option in his contract to buy for around £26m.

After having a mixed start to his time at the Camp Nou, Rashford exploded into life in their Champions League match against Newcastle with a brace in a 2-1 win.

But there have already been signs of some unprofessionalism from Rashford at Barcelona with Hansi Flick omitting him from the starting XI for their 3-0 win over Getafe after he turned up late for a team meeting.

READ: A title race! Gyokeres! Bournemouth! Potter! Top 10 things we’ve already got wrong this season

It is a mistake he also made during his time at Old Trafford with Rashford dropped to the bench by Erik ten Hag in 2022 against Wolves for oversleeping, before he came on to score the winning goal.

And Scholes admits he has a hard time feeling happy for Rashford with the Man Utd academy graduate not giving his all during his final days at Old Trafford.

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “I really struggle to feel happy for Marcus Rashford.

“Mainly because of his attitude. His attitude towards Man United towards the end was disgraceful. The amount of times I saw him walking because he wanted to leave… His whole demeanour about him was a disgrace.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ferdinand slams one Man Utd star for awful stats vs Chelsea; reveals what could ‘set him free’

👉 Premier League winners and losers: Liverpool, West Ham, Parker, Villa, Fulham, Arteta, Guardiola and more…

👉 Manchester United top scorers against Big Six: Fernandes overtakes Martial to go third

“I think he quit on Man Utd. When you quit once, you’ll quit again. He was late last night [for Barcelona].

“He wont get away with that for long at Barca. There’s absolutely no chance. How can you sleep in these days? Your phone, f*****g alarm, whatever. How can you sleep in?

“He’s definitely got the talent to be [one of the best players in the world]. But he’ll never have the mentality.”

After going out in Belfast in January 2024 before calling in sick for Man Utd training, Rashford defended himself in The Players’ Tribune as he’s become a media target.

Rashford said: “I think some of it goes back to the [coronavirus] pandemic. I was just trying to use my voice to make sure that kids weren’t going hungry, because I know exactly how it feels.

“For some reason, that seemed to rub certain people the wrong way. It seems like they’ve been waiting for me to have a human moment so they can point the finger and say, ‘See? See who he really is?’ – listen, I’m not a perfect person.

“When I make a mistake, I’ll be the first one to put my hand up and say that I need to do better.”