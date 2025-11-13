Man Utd prepare to grab in-form Prem winger ‘fast’ before Liverpool can pounce

Manchester United are reportedly ‘preparing to move fast’ to land a star Premier League winger in January before Liverpool and other big clubs can get there.

United’s attack has improved from the stale options last season. No player scored more than 10 goals for them in the Premier League and striker options Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund were both very poor.

New boy Benjamin Sesko is coming into his own, as is wide man Matheus Cunha, while Bryan Mbeumo won Premier League player of the month in October.

The three aforementioned forwards all joined the club in the summer, when United were also interested in signing Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

He scored 11 goals and assisted six more in the Premier League last season, and this term he has six goals and three assists from 11 games.

United are once again interested in Semenyo ahead of January, and Caught Offside reports they want to ‘move fast to see off’ competition from Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.

It’s the Reds they should perhaps be most scared of if reports are to be believed.

It was recently claimed that a £70million offer for Semenyo was to be lodged at Anfield, though transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has suggested it’s unlikely the move happens in the winter.

He said: “I don’t think it is going to be a mid-season departure, I don’t think it is going to be with Liverpool. I think Liverpool is going to be very quiet in the January window. In the summer, it can be different.

“I still want to respect Bournemouth, let them enjoy the player. It is still November and they are not planning for him to leave in January.

“There is a lot of interest in the player and there is a release clause, so it is a super interesting situation but I think it is for the summer window. For January, it is very unlikely.”

That there is a release clause for the summer suggests it would make the most sense for clubs to offer then, knowing what the price is that would unlock a move for Semenyo.

What’s more, if last season is anything to go by, the Cherries aren’t likely to budge on the winger now.

There was interest in Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi and Milos Kerkez for much of last season, but Bournemouth held firm in the winter before selling in the summer, giving themselves ample time to sort out their squad for this season, which has surely helped them to remain competitive.

