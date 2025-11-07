According to reports, Liverpool have submitted an ‘offer’ to sign AFC Bournemouth standout Antoine Semenyo ahead of this winter’s transfer window.

Liverpool have already invested heavily in the transfer market this year, with Arne Slot’s side comfortably the biggest spenders in Europe in this summer’s transfer window.

After getting more out of Jurgen Klopp’s squad than his predecessor as Liverpool won their 20th Premier League title in 2024/25, head coach Arne Slot was massively backed in the summer as club chiefs sanctioned a significant summer overhaul.

During Slot’s first season at Anfield, it was clear that the head coach had his favourites and some unfancied talents were moved elsewhere in the summer, with Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah, Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold among those to leave.

These exits raised funds for their £400m+ summer overhaul as they broke the British transfer record twice to sign Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, while they also invested heavily to sign Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni.

Despite this, Liverpool have endured a poor start to this season as there has been a lack of cohesion following their summer overhaul, while most of their key players have underperformed.

The Reds were fortunate to start this season with a winning run as they relied on late goals and moments of brilliance from their top stars, but they were later exposed as they lost six games in seven across all competitions.

This led to calls for Slot to be sacked, but the pressure has eased on the Dutchman after Liverpool’s wins against Aston Villa and Real Madrid.

This bodes well for the remainder of this season, but Liverpool are expected to add to their squad further in January and/or next summer.

It has been suggested that their priority is to sign a centre-back after missing out on Marc Guehi on deadline day in the summer, with a recent report claiming they remain the ‘clear favourites’ to sign him.

It has also been suggested that the Reds could strengthen in attack as they need to sign a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, who has been criticised for his form this season and is only under contract until 2027 as he nears the end of his career.

AFC Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo and Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon are among those linked with Liverpool, with a respected account on X with a ‘ten of five elite reporters’ claiming they have ‘presented an offer’ for the Cherries standout.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: We understand Liverpool have presented a offer to Bournemouth for Antoine Semenyo for around £65m.

‘Bournemouth will release player if clause in the contract is met. Special clause for 3 English clubs only.

‘Antoine Semenyo wants @LFC move.’

It is currently unclear how much Semenyo’s release clause is worth as Bournemouth have insisted on keeping this information private.