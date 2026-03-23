World-class Man Utd manager move ignites as journalist explains exit from Euro giant

Manchester United are seriously considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique as they pursue their next permanent head coach, a journalist has revealed.

Man Utd hired Michael Carrick on an interim basis until the end of the season after sacking Ruben Amorim on January 5. Carrick has got the Man Utd fans back on board with impressive wins over the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa.

United now sit third in the Premier League, with a six-point advantage over fifth-placed Liverpool. The Red Devils are in a good position to qualify for next season’s Champions League, which would help them to land top players and potentially even an elite manager, too.

Carrick has emerged as the favourite to get the job permanently, though INEOS decision-makers will also consider other targets to ensure they get the appointment right.

According to The Independent’s chief football writer, Miguel Delaney, the chances of United swooping for Enrique are increasing.

Delaney wrote in his latest newsletter: ‘Manchester United insiders say that Luis Enrique is the name increasingly being mentioned, with the club reportedly willing to make a serious push to secure him.

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‘You might wonder why he would leave PSG now, but there is growing speculation that he will depart in the summer, and he has long expressed a desire to work in the Premier League.’

Delaney is not the only journalist to discuss Enrique potentially heading to Old Trafford. Earlier this month, the Manchester Evening News’ senior United correspondent, Tyrone Marshall, wrote: ‘Enrique speaks excellent English and wants to work in the Premier League one day.

‘But he also wants that to be with the right project, and whether United can convince him taking over at Old Trafford ticks that box is another question.

‘For now, Carrick remains favourite and I think that is about right, but there is plenty of time left this season and I wouldn’t rule Enrique out just yet.’

Roberto De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann and Andoni Iraola are all under consideration at Old Trafford, too.

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De Zerbi is a free agent, while reports suggest Nagelsmann might leave his role as Germany head coach this summer, despite the fact his contract runs until after Euro 2028.

United were handed a boost recently when thriving Bournemouth boss Iraola shut down claims he will return to Athletic Club as manager.

INEOS were previously interested in other world-class coaches such as England’s Thomas Tuchel and Brazil’s Carlo Ancelotti.

However, Tuchel has extended his contract with the FA, and Ancelotti is poised to follow suit with Brazil.

As things stand, it looks most likely Carrick will earn a long-term contract, though United will certainly speak with Enrique if he firmly considers a new challenge away from PSG.

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