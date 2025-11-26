“It all starts with the basics,” Virgil van Dijk wrote in his programme notes ahead of Liverpool’s clash with PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday, listing six non-negotiables required for his side to emerge from the pit of despair they find themselves in after six Premier League defeats in seven games.

But the Reds captain flouted the most basic of basics in hilarious and pathetic fashion as he appears to be doing his level best to see the back of Arne Slot from Anfield.

READ MORE: Liverpool crisis induces pure lunacy as ‘massive admiration’ for Slot replacement revealed

The speed with which Liverpool have turned from a measured, expertly run football club to the foremost Premier League basket case has been a wonder to behold. And with Arne Slot under significant pressure in an ever-deepening crisis at Anfield, Van Dijk issued a call to arms in his programme notes.

“Everyone has to step up and take responsibility, and show that they have the desire and the character to turn things around,” Van Dijk wrote.

“At the moment, we are letting ourselves down, letting the manager down and letting you guys down, and we know that has to change.

“Like I say, it is on us to make that change, nobody else. We can talk about what’s going wrong and what we need to do, but it’s about actions, not words.

“Each and every one of us has to first look in the mirror and then, as a team, we have to come together to show that we are better than this, stronger than this.

“It all starts with the basics; hard work, a willingness to fight for every first ball, every second ball, to compete in every duel, to block shots and win challenges. We have to do all of those things as a team. It is the only way.”

But just six minutes into the game, Van Dijk paid tribute to Michael Jordan through imitating the basketball icon’s brand logo in his own box in – now, this is key – a game of football.

Complaining about the slightest of nudges in the box, he waved his arm mid-jump and absurdly palmed the ball, leaving the referee with no option but to point to the spot. Ivan Perisic converted the spot-kick to give PSV the early lead at Anfield.

It means Van Dijk has given away three penalties in all competitions this season, which is more than any other Premier League player. And amid all the criticism of the new signings, centre-back partner Ibrahima Konate and Slot himself, there’s arguably no Liverpool player doing more to bring about the Reds manager’s sacking than their legendary leader.

“It all starts with the basics”, Virg.