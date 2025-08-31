Tottenham break into race for Liverpool star after making shock ‘enquiry’ for Norway star

Tottenham are one of the clubs interested in signing Liverpool defender Joe Gomez before the transfer deadline, according to reports.

Spurs made loan deals for Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel into permanent transfers over the summer, while Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, Luka Vuskovic, Kota Takai and Joao Palhinha have also joined.

But Tottenham could still add another face before the end of the transfer window with Thomas Frank’s side interested in signing a new centre-back.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that Tottenham have made an approach to sign Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji as they rival AC Milan for his signature.

Romano said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham make approach with Man City for Manuel Akanji, one of 3 names on shortlist. AC Milan are also in talks over move for the defender, ready to pay £15m fee but still in talks over personal terms #THFC and Milan want CB before the end of the window.’

But now Sky Sports have also credited Tottenham with late interest in a move for Liverpool centre-back Gomez with The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealing earlier today that Milan had launched a bid for the England international.

Sky Sports wrote: ‘Gomez is also on the lists at AC Milan and Spurs, although Thomas Frank has appeared to cool his interest in signing a new centre-back.

‘Milan appear to be prioritising Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji at the moment – another player of interest to Palace and on Spurs’ radar.’

Italian journalist Carlo Pellegatti has dismissed reports that Tottenham have made a €20m bid for Akanji with Spurs yet to make an official offer.

Pellegatti insists: “There’s something new for Akanji. He’d like to play in the Champions League, but Tottenham haven’t made an offer yet. He’d also be happy to stay at City.

“For AC Milan, he’s first on the list. Sadly, Akanji will join AC Milan if Tottenham don’t want him: for him, AC Milan is the third choice.”

Simons is Tottenham’s latest addition this summer from Leipzig and Norwegian website Football Norge claims that Spurs ‘also made enquiries regarding none other than Antonio Nusa’ before sealing a deal for the Netherlands international.

The report adds: ‘Nusa’s ability to influence games from the middle of the park and his composure on the ball have kept him on the radar of several top clubs, with Spurs clearly recognising his potential to make an impact in the Premier League.’

Football Norge continues: ‘Tottenham are expected to make a couple more signings before the transfer window closes on Monday, and it would come as little surprise if they followed up their interest in Nusa with a firm offer, signalling their intent to strengthen both immediate and future options in midfield.’