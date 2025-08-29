Spurs sign Xavi Simons: Why Dutch maestro is a better signing than Ebere Eze to Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons after missing out on Ebere Eze to Arsenal.

Thomas Frank’s side made Eze his top attacking-midfield target earlier this month but the deal was hijacked by their arch-rivals.

Boyhood Gunners fan and former Hale End youngster Eze has had a smile on his face 24/7 since putting pen to paper on a senior return to north London, while the club’s top rivals were left reeling and searching for alternatives.

An attempt to lure Argentine wonderkid Nico Paz from Como failed.

Paz joined Como permanently from Real Madrid this summer, and the Spanish giants have a buy-back option that they are expected to exercise next summer. The message from them was (reportedly): Don’t go to Spurs because you’ll be coming to us in 2026.

There were rumours of Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss or Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, but they eventually landed on Leipzig maestro Simons.

Chelsea had been linked with the 22-year-old for weeks and an agreement on personal terms was in place.

Despite this, they never agreed a fee with Leipzig, which opened the door for Spurs to complete a transfer hijack of their own.

When it became clear that Spurs were frontrunners for Simons’ signature, Chelsea were essentially unbothered.

They’re currently focusing on outgoings after agreeing a £40million deal for Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, with Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku among those heading for the exit door.

Still, it’s nice for Spurs to have the feeling they’ve finally got one over Chelsea, who have experience of hijacking their deals. Willian obviously comes straight to mind.

It felt like a hijack of the hijack was inevitable, but Spurs were decisive and they have a player with enormous potential, and someone who might be better than their original top target (after Morgan Gibbs-White) already.

There are clear positives to both deals, but Spurs have smashed it with the signing of someone five years younger, and arguably more dynamic, versatile, and dangerous.

Simons’ burst of pace and ability to produce that all-important end product will make him a difference maker for new head coach Frank.

And with him lining up alongside players like Mohammed Kudus, Wilson Odobert, Mathys Tel and Brennan Johnson, this is a very exciting team.

The total package for Simons is reportedly just over £56m, which is £12m under what Arsenal paid for Eze.

So, he’s cheaper than Eze, younger than Eze, has played at a higher level than Eze, has more international experience than Eze, and arguably has a higher ceiling than Eze.

We can debate who’s better all night long, but what is for sure is that Spurs have fallen upwards after the Gibbs-White and Eze shambles.

Statistically, Simons doesn’t blow Eze out of the water, but he is superior.

In Squawka’s key per 90 playmaking statistics, the ex-Crystal Palace favourite takes two of ten metrics, while they are joint for assists per 90 (0.3). Those two are shots on target (1.1 v 1.0), and take-ons completed (2.4 v 1.4).

Simons takes it for goals (0.5 v 0.3), chances created (2.1 v 2.0), pass accuracy (82.9% v 81.51%), through balls (1.0 v 0.4), fouls won (2.4 v 1.8), ball recoveries (5.4 v 5.1), and touches in the opposition’s box (3.7 v 3.6).

So the stats in which Simons leads, most are only marginally better, but they are better…

Football opinions should be decided on the pitch, though, not on paper, fancy spreadsheets or graphs.

What do you think? Spark a debate Under The Line…

And for the record, Simons was ahead of Eze in my available attacking midfielders feature. So, no, it’s not a knee-jerk opinion!

