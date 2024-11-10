Ruud van Nistelrooy closed the door on “a short but amazing period” in charge of Manchester United with a 3-0 home win over Leicester City.

Man Utd made it three wins out of four following Erik ten Hag’s dismissal on Sunday with Ruben Amorim set to take charge as head coach on Monday.

His first game was a 5-2 Carabao Cup victory over Leicester and he closed the door on interim spell with a comprehensive win against the same opposition, with Bruno Fernandes shining at Old Trafford.

“It was professional, you could see that players were fighting through the game,” he told BBC Sport. “We scored two great goals and there were some good bits but we didn’t have real control of the game.

“It was an important three points. In the four games Bruno scored some important goals, assisting too so he is back producing. That’s the Bruno that is helping the team the most.

“I spoke to Alejandro Garnacho before the game, he has played a lot of minutes and I wanted him to make an impact off the bench and I’m glad it worked out. We said ‘let’s make the most of these four games’, get the maximum out of it and I think we did an OK job.

“I really enjoyed it, it’s been a short but amazing period. We are in an uncertain position but we tried to do our jobs and help the club which is important.

“There are a lot of feelings there, the way the fans supported me and the team always in difficult moments was a special moment. To close down this block of games with good results and a good connection I can’t thank them enough.

“We will learn what the further plan is now.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Every Man Utd signing post-Sir Alex ranked: Sancho, Antony in bottom five, Solskjaer buy top

👉 Van Nistelrooy learns from Ten Hag mistakes to lean on Man Utd trio in superb Leicester win

👉 Four managers have served touchline bans this season over discipline

Van Nistelrooy added: “You saw the class of the team in our goals, we also gave very little away.

“We tried to stabilise after a difficult and emotional period. We wanted to get players performing at their best, we got the right feeling to them and got them believing in themselves.

“This spell was a big responsiblity, I took it very seriously. I wanted to help and get United into a better place, that was my goal. With three wins and a draw it’s a standard where you want to grow to as a club.

“The connection with the fans was there, I really felt it. This is what United is really about.”

Player of the match Fernandes said: “It was a good day at work, I have to say. We have a lot of players with big qualities, but people can get too excited after one game and too down after another.

“Garnacho scored a banger but didn’t celebrate like he should because he thinks he has lost faith from some fans. I told him people will always moan but lots of people like you and enjoy what you do.

“I told him to celebrate, it was something special. He is a special player, we have difference makers. They are the ones who win us games. We want them to score every game but that isn’t going to happen.

“The Fantasy managers won’t be happy with you guys taking that goal off me.”

Defeat for Leicester leaves them 15th in the Premier League after 11 games and head coach Steve Cooper believes it was an even game against Man Utd, but his side “didn’t defend well enough”.

“The result will paint the picture but in the end we didn’t show enough desire in either penalty area,” he said. “We let two unopposed shots from outside the area for the goals.

“Two of the goals have come from our corners as well which is frustrating. It wasn’t a dangerous position but we made it dangerous. At the other end we got into good areas but didn’t show that same desire.

“Our general play was fine but in the end we didn’t have the purpose. We had good spells, we were in the game, it didn’t feel like they were going to score the next goal.

“We can’t just say we missed Jamie Vardy, we can’t be reliant on that.

“It was a fairly even game in general play but in decisive moments we didn’t defend well enough. We had good phases in the game but you have to be productive at both ends of the pitch.

“We weren’t the threat we are capable of being, we fell short. Jamie Vardy has a back injury and we will have to see how he is, but Ricardo Pereira is out for three or four months.”