Jamie Redknapp feels anybody doubting Arsenal right now is “completely wrong” but feels we are “guessing” about what the title race will look like right now.

Arsenal came from behind to beat Newcastle 2-1 at St James’ Park on Sunday. Nick Woltemade’s promising start as a Magpie continued as he rose above the Gunners’ defence to score a header in the first half.

Heading into the final 10 minutes, Arsenal were 1-0 down, and doubts about their legitimacy in the title race were ringing loud, but headers from Mikel Merino and then Gabriel Magalhaes confirmed the victory.

It means Arsenal are now two points shy of Premier League leaders and current champions Liverpool, and Redknapp feels the victory shows the Gunners should not be written off, though he was careful not to suggest they’re firmly in the title race.

He said on Sky Sports: “I think right now we’re all guessing what can happen. There are going to be lots of twists and turns.

“What it shows today is Arsenal are right in the mix and anybody doubting them is completely wrong.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, was ecstatic with the manner of his side’s victory.

He said: “To win in the manner that we have done it, wow what a feeling! Football is about emotion and going through things and today we had a beautiful one at the end of the match.”

We generated so much from open play in various many ways. [Nick] Pope was incredible today, he denies us goals. Praise Newcastle for the team that they are, the way that they compete, how difficult they make it for you.”

“The players that came on, the impact players they made such a difference. Martin [Odegaard] and [Gabriel] Martinelli with the intensity. Mikel [Merino] is a massive goal threat coming from midfield and he wins you the game.”

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Arsenal: Saka ‘agreement’ timeline revealed amid ‘new’ salary details as ‘insiders’ reveal one ‘key’ factor

👉 Arteta tipped to snub ‘X-factor’ Arsenal star for Newcastle as Merson asks ‘where’s the progress?’

👉 Amorim leads sack race with Ange after West Ham bin Graham Potter

Indeed, the first goal was scored by substitute Merino and the second assisted by Odegaard, highlighting the strength of the Arsenal squad as a whole.

That will be an important factor for a club finally looking to go one better than their three third-placed finishes in a row, as Arsenal look to secure the Premier League title for the first time since 2003/04.

Next up for the Gunners in the league is a home match against West Ham, who are in the bottom three and have just replaced Graham Potter with Nuno Espirito Santo.

READ MORE: Neville makes ‘huge’ Arsenal title claim as Liverpool ‘hearts will have sunk’ after late winner