Jamie Carragher believes one Arsenal star might just be “the most influential player in the Premier League right now” after watching the Gunners beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at the Emirates on Sunday.

Eberechi Eze scored the sublime winner, displaying his enviable technique to fire the ball into the corner of the goal against his former club having reacted quickest to the second ball from a Declan Rice free-kick.

We thought it prudent to draft a match report for their remaining 29 games of the season having won this one in the most predictable fashion, and the result means the Gunners extended their lead at the top of the table to four points after Manchester City’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

It was centre-back Gabriel who knocked the ball down for Eze and after another brilliant defensive performance from the Brazilian, Carragher made a bold claim over his influence compared to other Premier League players.

Asked whether the Crystal Palace squad would have let out a groan when they saw Gabriel on the Arsenal teamsheet, Carragher told Sky Sports: “Yes. I think you can make an argument that he could be seen as the most influential player in the Premier League right now.

“When you think of the clean sheets and the defensive record Arsenal have and also his threat at set-pieces. He’s as influential as anyone, maybe even Erling Haaland.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal star Eze makes shock Tottenham admission as Arteta makes demand

👉 Arsenal star breaks silence on transfer speculation; reveals ‘priority’ amid ‘agreed January deal’ claim

👉 Neville claims Arsenal star is ‘second best in the world’ in ‘big problem for Liverpool’

Former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker hailed the 27-year-old as “one of the best centre-backs in the world” after their Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid.

“For me, Arsenal have taken it to another level this season,” former West Ham and Aston Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker said on CBS Sports.

“They look really hard to beat, they’re well organised, there’s real strength in depth now so there’s no excuses anymore, they have everything they need.

“They have the weapons to win top trophies, it’s in their hands. They’ve even taken the defence to a new level and they’re just so hard to beat.

“We need to have a conversation about Gabriel and ask if he is now one of the best centre-backs in the world? I think so.

“Look at the role he plays in the final third. What I love about him is he’s got so much desire to get to the ball, whether that be at the back or when he goes up.

“The two centre-backs pride themselves on keeping clean sheets and are willing to defend all day long. Arsenal might have the best defence in European football as of right now.”